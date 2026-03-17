New Show Alert: ESPN Teams Up with Chiney Ogwumike for Basketball and Culture Analysis in "Chiney Today"
Check out the twice weekly digital series on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcasting platforms.
ESPN is inviting basketball fans into a new digital series hosted by Chiney Ogwumike beginning today.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and Omaha Productions announced that Chiney Ogwumike will host a new show called Chiney Today, launching today, March 17.
- The show will air twice weekly and feature Ogwumike’s insights on basketball and its surrounding culture.
- Ogwumike is a WNBA All-Star, former No. 1 overall draft pick, and Stanford graduate, and is one of the few national voices covering both men’s and women’s basketball at a high level.
- The show will cover major stories from the WNBA, NBA, and college basketball, with Chiney breaking down key moments each week and explaining their significance.
- Ogwumike has become a respected and influential voice in sports media in recent years, and, as an ESPN broadcaster and global ambassador, she has contributed to discussions on player empowerment and women’s inclusion in sports coverage.
- She appears across studio shows, live broadcasts, and major events for both the WNBA and NBA.
- Her perspective is shaped by her personal experience and strong connection to players and audiences.
- Chiney Today will combine expert analysis with authentic conversation about basketball culture, and will serve as a platform for Ogwumike to lead discussions to unify men’s and women’s basketball.
- The launch supports ESPN’s commitment to expanding audio programming with unique voices.
- Chiney Today joins other female-led shows like The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.
- Episodes will be available twice weekly on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
What They’re Saying:
- Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President of Sports Studio & Entertainment: “Chiney has an incredible ability to connect leagues, players, and audiences through both insight and authenticity. She’s a trusted voice across our basketball coverage, and Chiney Today gives her a platform to lead thoughtful, dynamic conversations that reflect how fans experience the game today.”
- Chiney Ogwumike: “Basketball has always been so much bigger than final buzzers and box scores – it’s culture, community and global connection. I have been blessed to witness the game from every angle; on the court, in the studio, and even as a fan. Chiney Today is about bringing all of that together, covering the entire basketball landscape in one place. We’re not only breaking down the game at the highest level, we’re also getting into everything that gives hoops its heartbeat.”
A Rare Look at ESPN:
- D23 is offering sports fans a highly unique opportunity to step into the Bristol, CT headquarters of ESPN.
- After checking in at the ESPN Welcome Center, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at popular ESPN studio shows and walk through hallways featured in iconic This Is SportsCenter commercials.
- Along with the campus tour, D23 members will have early access to shop at the newly redesigned ESPN The Store. You can browse unique ESPN merchandise, including the exclusive Bristol Collection, and pick up select items from The Walt Disney Company Store.
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