ESPN Remembers Former V Foundation CEO Nick Valvano Following His Passing

The brother of late NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano spent decades advancing the V Foundation for Cancer Research and its mission.

ESPN is remembering Nick Valvano, the former CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research and brother of late North Carolina State University basketball coach Jim Valvano, following his passing on Tuesday.

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In a statement shared by ESPN PR, the network honored Nick Valvano’s decades of work advancing cancer research and his role in continuing the mission established by his brother.

ESPN remembers Nick Valvano, former CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, who passed away Tuesday pic.twitter.com/yzLLmGUSzo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 15, 2026

“Nick Valvano dedicated his life to advancing the mission of the V Foundation. A compassionate leader, friend, and mentor, Nick spent decades carrying forward the life-saving work his brother, Jim, began. His empathy and vision advanced the fight against cancer in profound ways. Nick's impact established a legacy for generations to come,” ESPN said.

The network also recognized Valvano’s role in shaping ESPN’s longstanding relationship with the V Foundation and extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was established in 1993 by Jim Valvano, the celebrated NC State basketball coach and broadcaster, in partnership with ESPN. Following his cancer diagnosis, Jim Valvano became widely remembered for his determination to advance cancer research. His enduring message, “Don’t Give Up... Don’t Ever Give Up!” remains closely associated with the foundation’s mission.

Nick Valvano helped carry that mission forward through his leadership of the organization, contributing to the ongoing effort to fund cancer research and honor his brother’s legacy.

ESPN’s tribute reflects the lasting impact of the Valvano family on the sports community and the continued commitment to the fight against cancer.

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