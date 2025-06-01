Event Recap: My D23 Day With Disney Legend Jodi Benson

Having attended several special events hosted by D23 - The Official Disney Fan Club in recent years, I must say that experiencing two events in a single day featuring Disney Legend Jodi Benson stands out as a personal highlight.

My D23 day commenced with a highly anticipated event: "Lunch With Jodi Benson" held within the intimate setting of the Living Seas Salon at EPCOT. Stepping into the salon felt like entering a special corner of the park, overlooking the mesmerizing expanse of the massive aquarium in The Seas. The event began with a delightful buffet lunch, creating a relaxed and convivial atmosphere among the attendees, all eager to spend time with the legendary voice of Ariel.

Adding a personal touch right from the start, Jodi Benson herself made her way around each table, graciously posing for photographs with everyone present. This thoughtful gesture allowed her to maximize the time spent interacting with the group, ensuring that the focus remained on sharing stories and creating memorable moments. Once she and Justin from D23 settled at the front, the afternoon truly began to sparkle.

For the next hour and a half, Jodi captivated the audience with a wealth of anecdotes and insights drawn from her remarkable career. Her storytelling was engaging and heartfelt, effortlessly moving between moments of humor and genuine emotion. One particularly memorable story involved her recounting how she "auditioned for The Little Mermaid on the way to the unemployment office," a testament to the unexpected twists and turns of her journey. Another highlight was her description of the phone call informing her of her Disney Legend status. She humorously admitted to initially thinking she was being called about a potential recasting as Ariel, only to be joyfully surprised by the news of this prestigious honor.

Having attended previous "Lunch with Disney Legends" events, I can attest that this particular gathering possessed a unique charm. Perhaps it was the enchanting backdrop of the Living Seas, with its silent ballet of marine life providing a constant visual wonder. Or maybe it was simply the inherent warmth and captivating nature of Jodi herself, fostering a truly intimate and engaging experience for everyone present. Whatever the precise combination of factors, this event felt exceptionally special.

The afternoon reached another high point when the floor was opened for questions from the attendees. Seizing the opportunity, I was eager to inquire about her experience working alongside the incredibly talented Pat Carroll, the iconic voice of Ursula. Upon hearing Pat's name, Jodi's face lit up with a radiant smile. She fondly shared stories of their collaboration, including a delightful anecdote about riding The Little Mermaid - Ariel’s Undersea Adventure together during its grand opening. Jodi recounted how Pat, with her infectious enthusiasm, was like "a little kid enjoying it," painting a heartwarming picture of their camaraderie and shared joy in the magic they helped create. This glimpse into their professional relationship and personal connection added another layer of appreciation for the beloved characters they brought to life. The entire afternoon was a testament to Jodi's enduring talent, her genuine connection with fans, and the lasting magic of Disney animation.

As with any D23 event, attendees at this special lunch received a memorable parting gift: a copy of Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: The Little Mermaid. This collection features music from the film, including previously unreleased tracks, and was personally signed by the voice of Ariel herself, Disney Legend Jodi Benson.

Later in the day hundreds of fans gathered at AMC Theater Disney Springs for the second event: a screening of the original animated film The Little Mermaid.

After her conversation with Justin, Jodi Benson took over the show and interviewed talented individuals from Disney Live Entertainment who were instrumental in creating The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This segment of the evening was thoroughly enjoyable as it highlighted Jodi's own enthusiasm as a fan, and we gained insight into the magical process of bringing this new show to the stage.

As special mementos from the event, guests were treated to a Gideon's cookie custom-made for the occasion and a unique concept art print of Ariel, illustrated by Disney Legend Glen Keane.

These two events truly represented the D23 experience at its finest, demonstrating exceptional organization and delivering an atmosphere of unadulterated enjoyment.