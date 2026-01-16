Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2026
February on Disney+ brings a spotlight trio of fan-favorite franchises and long-awaited premieres. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang return to the stage with The Muppet Show special event—featuring special guest Sabrina Carpenter—marking the iconic variety show’s first new installment in years. Mid-month, Disney+ celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with an always-on Stream packed with every episode, the movie, and the concert film. And to close out the month, fans can dive into Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, the latest global adventure in the Miraculous universe. Here’s everything arriving on Disney+ in February 2026.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
The Muppet Show - February 4
It's “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!
New Library Additions
Wednesday, February 4
- Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
- We Call It Imagineering
Saturday, February 7
- Engineering Europe
Tuesday, February 10
- The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original)
Wednesday, February 11
- Hey A.J.! - New Episodes
Friday, February 13
- Incas: The Rise and Fall
- Arranged (Season 1)
- Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts
Saturday, February 14
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7)
Tuesday, February 17
- RoboGobo (Season 2)
Wednesday, February 18
- Armorsaurs
- Dead Girl Summer
- History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
- A Roommate to Die For
- A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush
- Storage Wars (Season 16)
- Trapped in Her Dorm Room
Thursday, February 26
- Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 10)
Friday, February 27
- Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
- Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
- Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess - First Time on Disney+
Saturday, February 28
- Danger Decoded
Streams
A new Stream launches this month, offering Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming.
Hannah Montana - Launches February 19
Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.