Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2026

From The Muppet Show special and Miraculous World: Tokyo – Stellar Force to the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary Stream, here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in February 2026.
by |
Tags: , , ,

February on Disney+ brings a spotlight trio of fan-favorite franchises and long-awaited premieres. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang return to the stage with The Muppet Show special event—featuring special guest Sabrina Carpenter—marking the iconic variety show’s first new installment in years. Mid-month, Disney+ celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with an always-on Stream packed with every episode, the movie, and the concert film. And to close out the month, fans can dive into Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, the latest global adventure in the Miraculous universe. Here’s everything arriving on Disney+ in February 2026.

Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2026

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Muppet Show - February 4

It's “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

New Library Additions

Wednesday, February 4

  • Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
  • We Call It Imagineering

Saturday, February 7

  • Engineering Europe

Tuesday, February 10

  • The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original)

Wednesday, February 11

  • Hey A.J.! - New Episodes

Friday, February 13

  • Incas: The Rise and Fall
  • Arranged (Season 1)
  • Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

Saturday, February 14

  • Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7)

Tuesday, February 17

  • RoboGobo (Season 2)

Wednesday, February 18

  • Armorsaurs
  • Dead Girl Summer
  • History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
  • A Roommate to Die For 
  • A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush
  • Storage Wars (Season 16)
  • Trapped in Her Dorm Room

Thursday, February 26

  • Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies
  • To Catch a Smuggler (Season 10)

Friday, February 27

Saturday, February 28

  • Danger Decoded

Streams 

A new Stream launches this month, offering Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming.

Hannah Montana - Launches February 19

Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif