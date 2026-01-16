Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2026

From The Muppet Show special and Miraculous World: Tokyo – Stellar Force to the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary Stream, here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in February 2026.

February on Disney+ brings a spotlight trio of fan-favorite franchises and long-awaited premieres. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang return to the stage with The Muppet Show special event—featuring special guest Sabrina Carpenter—marking the iconic variety show’s first new installment in years. Mid-month, Disney+ celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with an always-on Stream packed with every episode, the movie, and the concert film. And to close out the month, fans can dive into Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force, the latest global adventure in the Miraculous universe. Here’s everything arriving on Disney+ in February 2026.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Muppet Show - February 4

It's “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

New Library Additions

Wednesday, February 4

Ancient Aliens (Season 17)

We Call It Imagineering

Saturday, February 7

Engineering Europe

Tuesday, February 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original)

Wednesday, February 11

Hey A.J.! - New Episodes

Friday, February 13

Incas: The Rise and Fall

Arranged (Season 1)

Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

Saturday, February 14

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7)

Tuesday, February 17

RoboGobo (Season 2)

Wednesday, February 18

Armorsaurs

Dead Girl Summer

History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)

A Roommate to Die For

A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush

Storage Wars (Season 16)

Trapped in Her Dorm Room

Thursday, February 26

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 10)

Friday, February 27

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess - First Time on Disney+

Saturday, February 28

Danger Decoded

Streams

A new Stream launches this month, offering Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming.

Hannah Montana - Launches February 19

Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.