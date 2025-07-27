Lofi with Layers: Disney's Newest Soundtrack Vid Checks Off A Few Boxes on the Synergy Checklist
Does the music make you want to read a comic? See a movie? Revisit old Disney favorites?
In a veritable multiverse of synergy, fans can embrace different levels of Marvel and Disney fun with a new lofi soundtrack on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a new video featuring a lofi version of what is sure to become the iconic music of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- This 10 hour long loop though isn’t just the lofi soundtrack…it’s also got a number of layers of synergy to it. Synergy, used in a corporate way in this context, being the cross-pollenation of sorts of different arms of the Disney company, blending together all the parts of their machine.
- In this instance, the soundtrack is the first layer. The next layer is Disney’s icon himself, Mickey Mouse, having fallen asleep to the music in the video, and imagining himself and his friends as Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four.
- But wait, just in case you thought that this is just a one off of Disney friends portraying these Marvel heroes, let us remind you of what dropped earlier this year.
- From Marvel Comics, a special one-shot comic debuted in January - What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1. In it, we go back to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1961 Fantastic Four #1, this time with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald in place of Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben (respectively), telling their origin stories through the lens of the Disney icons as their encounter with a cosmic storm envelops them with unique super powers and inspires them to face off against Mole Man (Pete).
- This video also dropped this weekend, when the new and highly-anticipated Marvel studios film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters.
- The movie is already garnering plenty of praise, many citing its retro-modern 60’s style as an element that is shaking up “superhero fatigue" at the box office. In the film, we follow scientific genius Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), who leads a space expedition with his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby); her brother, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn); and piloted by their good friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). When their rocket ship encounters a cosmic storm, it alters their DNA, returning them to Earth with superpowers. Now, we see them again after they have returned and become worldwide heroes, when they have to return to space after Earth is threatened by Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).
- Please note, in the movie you will not see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy as the heroes.
- The soundtrack is scored by the legendary Michael Giacchino, and is available on most streaming platforms, though as far as we can tell, the lofi version is only available through this video at this time.
- You can find out what we thought of the new movie in our review here. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters everywhere.
