Crank the Pink Slip! “Freakier Friday” Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Release Details Revealed
The “Freaky” sequel comes to Digital in October before a physical media release in November.
Disney’s hit decades-later sequel, Freakier Friday, is coming home, with details now revealed about its upcoming Digital and physical media releases.
What’s Happening:
- Freakier Friday will be released on Digital next week, on October 7, including on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD for the film will then be released on November 11.
- There will also be a Digital bundle, pairing 2003’s Freaky Friday with the sequel.
- Released in theaters July 22, Freakier Friday reunited Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter Tess and Anna for more body swap shenanigans, this time added to when there is a four-way swap also involving Anna’s teenage daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and Anna’s stepdaughter-to-be, Lily (Sophia Hammons).
- With a reported budget in the $45 million dollar range, Freakier Friday was a hit, grossing $152.3 million worldwide - and perhaps reminding Disney of the power of a well-liked mid-budget movie, given it cost much less than most of their films of late while turning a nice profit.
- Bonus features on the Digital and Blu-ray releases include 10 deleted scenes and a handful of featurettes. You can see the full list below (Bonus features may vary by product and retailer):
- Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
- Trevor's New Song
- Extended Dance Lesson
- Anna Cancels Wedding
- Pickleball Team Announcements
- Beta Girl Backs Up Lily
- Intensity Of The V's
- Blake Doesn't Like What She Hears
- Malibu
- Eric Reads Tess's Books
- School Pickup
- Featurettes:
- Making Things Freakier – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.
- Where Were You When... – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.
- Flashback Friday – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier" fun facts about the sequel.
- "Baby" Lyric Music Video – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.
- Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
- In his highly positive Freakier Friday review for Laughing Place, Maxon wrote “Fans of the original will catch numerous nods to Freaky Friday, including a bottomless supply of returning characters and references that never feel forced. Filled with heart and clever comedy, there isn’t a dull moment in the film."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com