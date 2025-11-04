Exclusive: Hear How the Cast of "Freakier Friday" Prepared for Their Roles in the Film

The sequel is coming to Disney+ in just a few days!

Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+! Ahead of the sequel's streaming debut, we're excited to share an exclusive clip of the film's cast discussing their roles.

What's Happening:

In the clip below, the cast is asked, "How did you prepare for your role in the film?"

Specifically, we get to hear from some of the new additions to the franchise, including: Manny Jacinto Julia Butters Sophia Hammons

Of course, returning cast members Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay Lohan, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear alongside them, respectively.

From choosing which characters to audition for to nailing British accents, hear how these actors approached the opportunity to join this Freaky installment.

Freakier Friday will be available to stream on Disney+ starting November 12th!

More on Freakier Friday: