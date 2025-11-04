Exclusive: Hear How the Cast of "Freakier Friday" Prepared for Their Roles in the Film

The sequel is coming to Disney+ in just a few days!
Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+! Ahead of the sequel's streaming debut, we're excited to share an exclusive clip of the film's cast discussing their roles.

What's Happening:

  • In the clip below, the cast is asked, "How did you prepare for your role in the film?"
  • Specifically, we get to hear from some of the new additions to the franchise, including:
    • Manny Jacinto
    • Julia Butters
    • Sophia Hammons
  • Of course, returning cast members Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay Lohan, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear alongside them, respectively.
  • From choosing which characters to audition for to nailing British accents, hear how these actors approached the opportunity to join this Freaky installment.

  • Freakier Friday will be available to stream on Disney+ starting November 12th!

More on Freakier Friday:

  • The long-awaited sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter Tess and Anna for more body swap shenanigans.
  • This time around, there's a four-way swap that also involves Anna’s teenage daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), and Anna’s stepdaughter-to-be, Lily (Sophia Hammons).
  • Freakier Friday was a hit during its theatrical run, grossing $152.3 million worldwide.
  • In his review for Laughing Place, our own Maxon Faber wrote, "Fans of the original will catch numerous nods to Freaky Friday, including a bottomless supply of returning characters and references that never feel forced. Filled with heart and clever comedy, there isn’t a dull moment in the film."
  • In addition to Freakier Friday coming to Disney+ next week, the 2003 Freaky Friday as well as the 1977 film and 2018 musical version are now streaming on the platform.
