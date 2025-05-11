Disney Gives The Perfect Gift to Mom's Everywhere From Upcoming "Freakier Friday"

The company knew exactly what the moms wanted.

With the highly-anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday, due out later this summer, Disney knew the perfect way to celebrate mothers, daughters, and granddaughters with a special gift.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Disney has shared a special video celebrating the special bond between mother and daughter, or even grandmother and daughter, as seen in the upcoming Freakier Friday .

. But twist, In a surprising turn this video turns out to be more of a gift to our moms as opposed to a celebration of them as it becomes a sizzle reel dedicated to another star of Freakier Friday, Chad Michael Murray.

Chad Michael Murray. Do you have Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go" stuck in your head? Don’t worry. You will momentarily. Check out the new video below.

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.