"Friends of Disney" Reveal Activations and Activities Coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Take a look at what popular brands selling Disney products are cooking up for this year's Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

With just about two weeks until D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, Disney has shared a list of the corporate friends who will be creating more magic, alongside a special look at event-exclusive products, immersive activations, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s official fan club, D23 has shared a sneak peak at what fans can expect from their "Friends of Disney" during August’s biennial convention – previewing the exclusive products, immersive activations and more coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

Let’s check out all the amazing ways Disney fans can celebrate during the jam-packed weekend.

Art Brand Studios

Visit Art Brand Studios to discover Disney-inspired fine art; meet featured artists; and enjoy signings, live sketching, exclusive releases, limited-edition collectibles, and special D23 event offerings available throughout the weekend. Artist appearances and product availability are subject to change.

AT&T

AT&T Connected Life + Google Home. For peace of mind wherever your dreams take you. Whether you’re at home or away on the adventure of your dreams, protect what matters with AT&T Connected Life. It’s an integrated home security and smart home solution powered by Google Home, monitored by Abode, and backed by AT&T wireless so your home stays protected, even if your internet goes down.

Blackwing

Make sure to head over to the Blackwing booth in Hall D to discover the pencils and tools loved by award-winning creators past and present, including the animators who worked on many Disney classics. Blackwing is excited to showcase a special collection that will be available at the show, along with a D23-exclusive gift with purchase.

BoxLunch

The curtain rises on the BoxLunch Big Top, produced by the pop culture retailer that blends fandom and philanthropy. Explore the tent and capture a printed photo with the Magic Mirror; earn a free tote with every order; and consult the all-knowing Zoltar for a reward with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last. Con-exclusive merch changes daily, so check back for new wonders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Make some magic at Build-A-Bear Workshop at D23! Make your own furry friend, experience our Heart Ceremony, and personalize your new furry friend from your favorite Disney titles. Visit the pop-up Build-A-Bear Workshop for all the stuff Disney fans love!

Cakeworthy

Cakeworthy brings fandom to life through officially licensed apparel and accessories. Visit our booth for exclusive D23 merchandise, special daily product drops, fan trivia, and a giant AOP photo opportunity. Limited quantities available; while supplies last.

Chevrolet

Celebrate 20 years of Disney and Pixar's Cars with Chevrolet! Stop by to see the Chevrolet Colorado & Bolt in Cars-inspired wraps, snap pics with Lightning McQueen & Mater, score an exclusive giveaway (limit one [1] per guest), and watch Disney Fine Arts artist Trevor Carlton paint Chevy hoods live.

Citizen

Stop by the Citizen booth to explore Disney timepieces inspired by beloved characters and stories, including show-special styles that will be available to shop during the event. Complete your visit with The Light Test, an immersive and interactive experience that reveals your personalized Light Profile. Guests who make a qualifying purchase will also receive a special gift while supplies last.

Crocs

Crocs will bring the spirit of Pixar’s Cars to life at D23 with “Road to D23,” an immersive, walkthrough booth experience inspired by the journey to our hero product debut: The Pixar Cars Ramone Classic Clog. ​Guests will enter a fully integrated activation designed as a series of interactive “pit stops” that build excitement as fans move through the space. Along the way, attendees can personalize their crocs at a Jibbitz™ trading station, enjoy photo op moments, test their luck at a Crocs claw machine, explore a curated wall celebrating iconic Disney “duos,” and much more. Guests will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming, unreleased Crocs products creating a sense of discovery and insider access. ​Designed for all to come as they are, Crocs' “Road to 23” will blend play, personalization, and product storytelling into a memorable, authentic brand moment that keeps fans engaged from entry to exit. ​

Disney Fine Art by Collector's Edition

Disney Fine Art is a collection of authentic Disney artwork, published by Collectors Editions. They are proud to offer a unique portfolio of artist-inspired, interpretive art pieces by dozens of celebrated contemporary artists, who draw inspiration from over 100 years of Disney animation history.

Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs

Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs is the official Disney digital pin collectibles app. At D23, we'll run a scavenger hunt across the entire convention to collect special edition digital pins. Visit our booth to buy and redeem D23 exclusive digital pins you won't find anywhere else. Come meet other digital pin collectors and buy, sell, and trade digital pins in seconds.

Disney Visa Cards from Chase

Stop by the Disney Rewards booth to enjoy a magical photo opportunity presented by Chase and Disney Rewards. Enjoy exclusive giveaways for Disney Visa Cardmembers and learn how to become a Disney Visa Cardmember to access perks that can elevate your Disney experience.

Disneyana Fan Club

The Disneyana Fan Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich legacy of Walt Disney.

Our goal is to provide Disneyana enthusiasts of all ages from around the world with news, information, and events that enhance their experience with, and love of, all things Disney.

Disneyana Fan Club is equally dedicated to sharing Walt Disney’s artistic legacy and Disney magic with those in need. Through a series of charitable fund-raising events, the Disneyana Fan Club helps to support inner-city arts programs and to assist families and children affected by major illness to find a little happiness at Disney parks.

East Continental Gems

Step into reality with ECG, specialists in pop culture artifacts. See our latest creation: The Tesseract. Containing the Power Stone, this cube features a 41.62ct central sapphire and a 616ct nebula of sapphires in molten glass. Plus, the perfect gift: Select image, stone, and statement with "Make a Seal."

Fandango

As the presenting sponsor of the D23 Spotlight Stage, Fandango is proud to help celebrate the stories, characters, and moviegoing moments that bring Disney fans together. Throughout the weekend, Fandango will host Fandango Front Row, featuring conversations and interviews with Disney talent, filmmakers, and storytellers that bring fans closer to the magic behind their favorite Disney films. Join us at the Spotlight Stage to experience Fandango Front Row; test your Disney knowledge with trivia for a chance to win exclusive collectible prizes; and take advantage of special offers created just for Disney fans. We can't wait to celebrate the magic of Disney and the joy of moviegoing with fans from around the world.

Girls Crew

Girls Crew is back at D23 2026! Fans can shop their viral Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars collections, plus two D23 exclusives and an early look at the full Haunted Mansion collection before it drops anywhere else.

Her Universe

Lights, camera, fashion! The Her Universe booth features the newest retro-inspired looks celebrating Disney magic, Star Wars, and beloved Disney Parks attractions. Discover nostalgic styles designed to bring timeless fandom flair to your closet.

Honda

Experience the wonder of Disney Animation’s Encanto with Honda! Bring the family to dance with beloved Encanto characters at a magical photo opportunity; collect exclusive D23 commemorative buttons; and discover the 2026 Honda Odyssey—the ultimate minivan for families with standard features galore—and the 2026 Acura MDX, the brand’s flagship and premium three-row SUV with room for everyone’s adventures.

Iron Studios

Iron Studios celebrates D23 with two exclusive tributes to Walt Disney: a limited 1:10 scale statue (500 pieces) featuring iconic elements from his creative legacy, and a special MiniCo inspired by Walt Disney World and Mickey’s most iconic eras. Both honor Walt’s imagination and enduring impact.

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company

Experience Joffrey's Coffee at Disney Publishing - Books & Brew. Guests can sample the new Disneyland Resort Blend, meet Joffrey's Roastmaster, and shop Disney coffees inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Moana, The Mandalorian, Toy Story 5, Spider-Man, and Haunted Mansion.

Just Play

Join us at the Doorables & Happy Haul Ticket to Fun Festival, where collectible fans can celebrate the thrill of the chase through a playful carnival-inspired activation. Play the Disney Doorables ring toss game and receive a Disney Doorables Mini Peek giveaway while supplies last, and shop the latest Disney Doorables, ADOORBS Dolls and Happy Haul collectibles.

Kraft Heinz

All aboard the HEINZ Flavor Ferry! Treat your tastebuds to Orange Mojo, Brauhaus Mustard, Blackberry Bourbon BBQ, and Maple Sweet Chili—then cruise past unique photo ops, 4,000+ HEINZ ReMIX sauce combinations, classic sauces at the HEINZ Tap, and a limited special-edition giveaway to take home.

Lionel Brands Group

Lionel Brands Group is bringing Disney fans and collectors something truly special at this year's D23 event with an exclusive lineup of limited-edition collectibles available only to attendees. Featuring unique, event-only releases inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters, these highly sought-after pieces are designed to celebrate the magic of Disney while giving collectors an unforgettable keepsake that can't be found anywhere else.

Little Words Project

Visit the Little Words Project for every Disney fan's favorite original word bracelet. Discover bead kits, bag charms, and more across a variety of beloved Disney characters. Exclusive giveaways while supplies last.

Stop by Saturday to shop with Blake Silva and be the first to get your hands on his exclusive Winnie the Pooh Halloween bracelet.

Loungefly

Step right up to the Loungefly Pier (Hall C) for D23-exclusive fun! Discover exclusive Loungefly finds, including mystery blind box tees and D23-only backpacks—plus interactive games and daily chances to win exclusive prizes.

Mars

Step into the spotlight and “Be A Hero” with the M&M’S characters as they audition for the Marvel Universe. As part of this year’s M&M’S x Marvel activation, immerse yourself in this exciting collaboration with a photo booth moment, product sampling, giveaways (while supplies last), and more.

McFarlane Toys

Stop by the McFarlane Toys booth and check out our exclusive D23 collectibles!

Available in limited quantities each day, fans will have the opportunity to pick up the Marvel Age #90 Line Art Variant Spider-Man figure; a numbered collectible pin and t-shirt inspired by Todd McFarlane’s iconic Spider-Man #301 cover; and the MARVEL Rivals Iron Man and Moonlight backpack clips.

But don’t wait too long—once they’re gone, they’re gone!

You’ll also find the brand-new MARVEL Rivals 1/6 Scale Figures and select collectibles from James Cameron’s Avatar film trilogy available for purchase.

Whether you’re a longtime collector or simply looking for something special to commemorate the event, we look forward to welcoming you to the McFarlane Toys booth.

MiceChat

MiceChat presents A Walk in Walt Disney’s Footsteps—from his Chicago birthplace to his Storybook Mansion in the Hollywood Hills, bookmarks on Walt’s American dream story. Explore the landmarks of his journey and meet Disney notables and legends.

Monogram International, Inc.

Monogram was established in 1971 in the United States and carries an innovative line of world-famous licenses. Our portfolio collection includes Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Heroes, Harry Potter, Netflix, Nickelodeon, various Japanese Anime series, Movies, Sports, Gaming, and many others. Our merchandise is highly sought out by followers and fans all over the world, and penetrates various sales channels like Mass, Gift, Specialty, Souvenir, Theme Park, and Promotional markets.

NECA/Kidrobot

NECA & Kidrobot guests can get a closer look at new releases, upcoming and exclusive items, and purchase exclusives directly at D23. Come by and say hello!

Pandora

Pandora will debut a D23-exclusive blind box collection, alongside our limited-edition Disney x Pandora lab-grown diamond medallion, each available in limited quantities! Visit our booth daily for new D23 exclusives that spotlights iconic duos. Once you’re done shopping, don't forget to try your luck at our claw machine with a guaranteed prize at every catch!

Paragon FX Group

Paragon FX Group, working directly with the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Animation Studios, will showcase numerous new museum-quality prop and animatronic replicas in Hall A at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. All items are limited edition and available for sale and/or reserve at the booth! Additional surprises to come; debuting new items at the show.

Penguin Random House

Marquee booth sponsor Penguin Random House will present the return of Disney Publishing – Books & Brew in collaboration with Disney Publishing. Along with this booth, the two will bring an exciting weekend of programming, featuring marquee panels, first-to-market book launches, exclusive merchandise, fan-favorite creators, and more.

Ravensburger

Ravensburger will take D23 fans on a gaming journey all weekend long! Join us for a Disney Lorcana TCG panel Friday evening and three days filled with autograph signings and events: a Disney Lorcana Challenge Championship Qualifier Tournament, Speed Puzzling Team Competitions, author readings, Disney Lorcana Collection Quests, and Play With Ravensburger events. Visit the Ravensburger Booth to purchase this year’s hottest games: Disney Lorcana TCG, Disney Villainous, and Disney Puzzles. Fans can visit the Inkcasting Room in the Illuminary Photo Opp, receive gifts with purchase (including Disney Lorcana Mickey Mouse - Brave Little Tailor pin and Disney Lorcana Woody - Leader of the Toys promo card, and Disney Villainous Sanderson Sisters pin). The Disney Lorcana 2026 D23 Collection, Premium Hunny Wizard Playmat, and Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook will be limited to two (2) per guest.

Rock 'Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, featuring exclusive Disney designs inspired by beloved characters, films, and fandoms from across The Walt Disney Company. Visit our booth to shop exclusive designs and secure the limited-edition D23 2026 Box Set!

RSVLTS

Step into the magic with RSVLTS, where beloved Disney stories and characters come to life through premium apparel and accessories. Convention exclusives are available one (1) per guest, per day. Also, be sure to stop by for special artist signings on Friday and Sunday!

Shoe Palace

Shoe Palace designs modern licensed streetwear inspired by iconic entertainment and pop culture brands. Visit us to see upcoming collections and experience the Shoe Palace Video Vault, a nostalgic journey through the moments that inspire our products.

Spirit Jersey

Spirit Jersey, the Disney classic you know and love, is bringing more than two dozen products, six exclusives, and a mystery vending machine to D23 2026. Stop by Hall A for giveaways, rare Spirit Jerseys never seen before, and a few more fun surprises along the way!

Steiff

Founded in 1880, Steiff invented the teddy bear and created the first plush Mickey Mouse. We’ll be selling Disney licensed plush, limited editions, and D23 exclusives. Get a free custom pin with your purchase, all while supplies last.

The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, CA—co-founded by Walt's daughter Diane Disney Miller and her son Walter Elias Disney Miller—will be returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with an elaborate scale model of the Disney family’s Holmby Hills home, featuring a working miniature replica of Walt's Lilly Belle steam locomotive. Stop by the booth to shop new Carolwood Pacific Fair Weather Route merchandise, collect free stickers, learn about the museum’s next special exhibition, or chat with staff about upcoming programming and special events, membership offers, and venue rental opportunities.

Topps

Unpack the Magic with Topps Chrome Disney. Step into a world of Disney stories and collecting as you uncover enchanting surprises; collect exclusive Topps D23 cards available only at the Topps booth; and discover your favorite Disney and Pixar characters through Topps Chrome Disney trading cards.

Visit California

Visit California is proud to collaborate with D23.com to showcase the magic of California. In an upcoming article, fans can explore iconic destinations, discover the places that inspired Walt Disney, and experience the Golden State through a Disney lens.

Walt Disney Hometown Museum

As the Walt Disney Hometown Museum celebrates its 25th Anniversary in 2026, we’re excited to debut our new Museum Plaid at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Guests can also pick up an exclusive themed postcard—available only at this year’s event—and have it mailed from our booth with a special Walt Disney Post Office cancellation unique to Marceline. Postcards are limited to one (1) per guest while supplies last, and mailing a postcard from the booth requires the additional purchase of a postage stamp.

WDW Radio

Visit WDW Radio at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for live podcast recordings, special guests, community meetups, giveaways, and exclusive surprises throughout the weekend. Stop by to celebrate Disney Parks, Experiences, and the stories and people behind the magic. Giveaway entries and promotional items available while supplies last. Limit one (1) entry per guest.

Wizards of the Coast

Join us at D23 to celebrate the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes! Visit our booth to purchase products, enjoy a themed photo opportunity, and a special Shuri, Wakandan Inventor promo card with artwork by Kevin Glint while supplies last. Visit us at the Sheraton Park Hotel at Anaheim Resort on Thursday and Friday for Magic: The Gathering play experiences. Stop by the booth to learn more and keep an eye on @mtgfestivals on Instagram for updates!



For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!