"GMA" Guest List: Oprah Winfrey, Laurence Fishburne and More to Appear Week of March 31st

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 5th:

Monday, March 31 Oprah ( An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution ) Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow ( Princess Paris Finds Her Purpose ) Chris Powell (Fitness expert; fast-food inspired recipes) Shop GMA : Shop This Show featuring looks from Doctor Odyssey

Tuesday, April 1 Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate ( Dying for Sex ) Lisa Lillien (Founder of Hungry Girl; Hungry Girl Sheet Pan Cookbook: One-Pan Wonders Under 400 Calories ) Chris Powell (Top health products for the mind and body) GMA Book Club’s April pick Lori Bergamotto (How to build an Easter basket)

Wednesday, April 2 Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld with director Ryan Coogler ( Sinners ) Chris Perfetti ( Abbott Elementary ) Noah Wyle ( The Pitt ) GMA5k: Six-Week Training Plan with Becs Gentry (Peloton instructor) Easter-inspired Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 3 Rami Malek ( The Amateur ) Zac Posen (Gap’s newest collection) Danielle Steel ( A Mind of Her Own ) Easter-inspired Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 4 Laurence Fishburne ( The Amateur ) Finn Wolfhard ( Hell of a Summer ) Shea Holbrook (Professional racing river; First to the Finish ) Taste of the Masters with Chef Richard Blais The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Dollhouses)

Saturday, April 5 Orville Peck ( Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club ) GMA Book Club’s April pick Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



