"GMA" Guest List: Melinda Gates, Bertie Gregory and More to Appear Week of April 14th

Plus Robin Roberts leads the "In Our Home Series;" the Winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" stops by; and a news from Star Wars Celebration

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 14th-19th:

  • Monday, April 14
    • Melinda Gates (The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward)
    • Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (Giggly Squad podcast; How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously)
    • Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves 
    • Star Donaldson (Byrdie magazine social media director; the latest Spring sneaker trends)
  • Tuesday, April 15
    • Cameron Mathison (Beat the Bridge)
    • Chef Roy Choi (The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook)
    • In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 16
    • Cast of Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow
    • In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
    • Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring egg alternatives
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 17
    • GMA April YA Book Club pick author
    • In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
    • GMA live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spotlighting a Sideline Superhero
    • Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 18
    • Bertie Gregory (Secrets of the Penguins)
    • Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
    • SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott (SC+)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, April 19
    • Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17
    • Tokyo Star Wars Celebration

Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.