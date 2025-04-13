"GMA" Guest List: Melinda Gates, Bertie Gregory and More to Appear Week of April 14th

Plus Robin Roberts leads the "In Our Home Series;" the Winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" stops by; and a news from Star Wars Celebration

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of April 14th-19th:

Monday, April 14 Melinda Gates ( The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward ) Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner ( Giggly Squad podcast; How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously ) Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves Star Donaldson ( Byrdie magazine social media director; the latest Spring sneaker trends)

Tuesday, April 15 Cameron Mathison ( Beat the Bridge ) Chef Roy Choi ( The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook ) In Our Home series with Robin Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 16 Cast of Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow In Our Home series with Robin Roberts Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring egg alternatives Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 17 GMA April YA Book Club pick author In Our Home series with Robin Roberts GMA live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spotlighting a Sideline Superhero Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 18 Bertie Gregory ( Secrets of the Penguins ) Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott ( SC+ ) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Book Case ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, April 19 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Tokyo Star Wars Celebration



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.