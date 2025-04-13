"GMA" Guest List: Melinda Gates, Bertie Gregory and More to Appear Week of April 14th
Plus Robin Roberts leads the "In Our Home Series;" the Winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" stops by; and a news from Star Wars Celebration
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 14th-19th:
- Monday, April 14
- Melinda Gates (The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward)
- Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (Giggly Squad podcast; How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously)
- Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves
- Star Donaldson (Byrdie magazine social media director; the latest Spring sneaker trends)
- Tuesday, April 15
- Cameron Mathison (Beat the Bridge)
- Chef Roy Choi (The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook)
- In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 16
- Cast of Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
- Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring egg alternatives
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 17
- GMA April YA Book Club pick author
- In Our Home series with Robin Roberts
- GMA live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spotlighting a Sideline Superhero
- Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 18
- Bertie Gregory (Secrets of the Penguins)
- Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
- SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott (SC+)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, April 19
- Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17
- Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.