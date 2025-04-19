"GMA" Guest List: Penn Badgley Lisa Vanderpump, and More to Appear Week of April 21st

"GMA" Also welcomes Diego Luna, Stassi Schroeder, Becs Gentry, Alix Traeger, Emily Henry, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 21st-26th:

Monday, April 21 Penn Badgley ( You ) Emily Henry ( Great Big Beautiful Life ) Ginger Zee highlights sustainable homes of the future Eva Pilgrim recaps the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)

Tuesday, April 22 Chef Eden Grinshpan ( Tahini Baby ) GMA5k with Peloton instructor Becs Gentry Ginger Zee explores how rock dust is being used to fertilize farms and combat climate change Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 23 Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder ( Vanderpump Villa Diego Luna ( Andor Alix Traeger ( Scratch That: Embrace the Mess, Cook to Impress ) Erica Wark (Latest spring fashion trends)

Thursday, April 24 Stacy London and Clinton Kelly GMA celebrates Bring a Kid to Work Day with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 25 Laura Day ( The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal Your Past and Transform Your Future ) Eagles Autism Foundation celebrates National Autism Acceptance Month The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Featuring hair tools)

Saturday, April 26 Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ; indie bookstores)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.