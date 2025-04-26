"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Thunderbolts*" and More to Appear Week of April 28th
Anna Kendrick, Kelsey Grammer, Kerry Washington, Josh Groban and others also join this week's show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 28th-May 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 3rd:
- Monday, April 28
- Anna Kendrick (Another Simple Favor)
- Chef Pati Jinich (Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana)
- April Franzino (Good Housekeeping; 2025 Beauty Awards)
- Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)
- Tuesday, April 29
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Chef’s Table: Legends; “10 Cooking Skills for Life" program)
- Countdown to the GMA5k with a first-time runner
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Hardside and softside luggage)
- Wednesday, April 30
- Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts*)
- Dr. Tara Narula and Will Reeve with a look at a new FDA approved brain device that helped a music composer with Parkinson’s disease
- Shop GMA5k (Running apparel)
- Thursday, May 1
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts*)
- Carley Fortune (One Golden Summer)
- Performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team (Celebrating National AANHPI Heritage Month)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 2
- Kelsey Grammer with Diane Sawyer (Karen: A Brother Remembers)
- Kerry Washington and Omar Sy (Shadow Force)
- Performance by Josh Groban (New greatest hits album)
- GMA5k: The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Running sneakers)
- Saturday, May 3
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.