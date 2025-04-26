"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Thunderbolts*" and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Anna Kendrick, Kelsey Grammer, Kerry Washington, Josh Groban and others also join this week's show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 28th-May 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 3rd:

Monday, April 28 Anna Kendrick ( Another Simple Favor ) Chef Pati Jinich ( Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana ) April Franzino ( Good Housekeeping ; 2025 Beauty Awards) Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)

Tuesday, April 29 Chef Jamie Oliver ( Chef’s Table: Legends ; “10 Cooking Skills for Life" program) Countdown to the GMA5k with a first-time runner Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Hardside and softside luggage)

Wednesday, April 30 Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Geraldine Viswanathan ( Thunderbolts* ) Dr. Tara Narula and Will Reeve with a look at a new FDA approved brain device that helped a music composer with Parkinson’s disease Shop GMA5k (Running apparel)

Thursday, May 1 Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( Thunderbolts* ) Carley Fortune ( One Golden Summer ) Performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team (Celebrating National AANHPI Heritage Month) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 2 Kelsey Grammer with Diane Sawyer ( Karen: A Brother Remembers ) Kerry Washington and Omar Sy ( Shadow Force ) Performance by Josh Groban (New greatest hits album) GMA5k: The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Running sneakers)

Saturday, May 3 ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



