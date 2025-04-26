"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Thunderbolts*" and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Anna Kendrick, Kelsey Grammer, Kerry Washington, Josh Groban and others also join this week's show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 28th-May 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 3rd:

  • Monday, April 28
    • Anna Kendrick (Another Simple Favor)
    • Chef Pati Jinich (Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana)
    • April Franzino (Good Housekeeping; 2025 Beauty Awards)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)
  • Tuesday, April 29
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Chef’s Table: Legends; “10 Cooking Skills for Life" program)
    • Countdown to the GMA5k with a first-time runner
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Hardside and softside luggage)
  • Wednesday, April 30
    • Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts*)
    • Dr. Tara Narula and Will Reeve with a look at a new FDA approved brain device that helped a music composer with Parkinson’s disease
    • Shop GMA5k (Running apparel)
  • Thursday, May 1
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts*)
    • Carley Fortune (One Golden Summer)
    • Performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team (Celebrating National AANHPI Heritage Month)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 2
    • Kelsey Grammer with Diane Sawyer (Karen: A Brother Remembers)
    • Kerry Washington and Omar Sy (Shadow Force)
    • Performance by Josh Groban (New greatest hits album)
    • GMA5k: The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Running sneakers)
  • Saturday, May 3
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.