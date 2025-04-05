"GMA" Guest List: Viola Davis, Rashida Jones and More to Appear Week of April 7th
Plus Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodriguez, the cast of "Warfare" and others join the show
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 7th-12th:
- Monday, April 7
- Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Viola Davis (G20)
- Geri Halliwell (Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire)
- Chef David Rose
- Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, April 8
- Marsai Martin (G20)
- Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182)
- Babs Costello (Every Day with Babs)
- Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- Wednesday, April 9
- Anthony Anderson (G20)
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) (Solid Start for Babies)
- Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box
- Thursday, April 10
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 11
- Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini (Warfare)
- Bryce Dallas Howard (Pets)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, April 12
- Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves and Pulse)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.