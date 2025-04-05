"GMA" Guest List: Viola Davis, Rashida Jones and More to Appear Week of April 7th

Plus Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodriguez, the cast of "Warfare" and others join the show

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of April 7th-12th:

Monday, April 7 Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones ( Black Mirror ) Viola Davis ( G20 ) Geri Halliwell ( Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire ) Chef David Rose Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, April 8 Marsai Martin ( G20 ) Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182 ) Babs Costello ( Every Day with Babs ) Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)

Wednesday, April 9 Anthony Anderson ( G20 ) Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) ( Solid Start for Babies ) Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box

Thursday, April 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 11 Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini ( Warfare ) Bryce Dallas Howard ( Pets ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, April 12 Justina Machado ( Real Women Have Curves and Pulse )



