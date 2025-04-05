"GMA" Guest List: Viola Davis, Rashida Jones and More to Appear Week of April 7th

Plus Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodriguez, the cast of "Warfare" and others join the show

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 7th-12th:

  • Monday, April 7
    • Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
    • Viola Davis (G20)
    • Geri Halliwell (Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire)
    • Chef David Rose
    • Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, April 8
    • Marsai Martin (G20)
    • Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182)
    • Babs Costello (Every Day with Babs)
    • Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
  • Wednesday, April 9
    • Anthony Anderson (G20)
    • Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
    • Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) (Solid Start for Babies)
    • Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box
  • Thursday, April 10
  • Friday, April 11
    • Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini (Warfare)
    • Bryce Dallas Howard (Pets)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, April 12
    • Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves and Pulse)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.