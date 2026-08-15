"GMA" Guest List: Malachi Barton, Jon Favreau, and More to Appear Week of August 17th

Plus, Paris Jackson performs, Ginger Zee looks at the new class of Disney Legends, and Liamani Segura, Constance Zimmer, Whitney Carson, Naima Coster, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 17-22. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 17-22:

Monday, August 17 GMA Summer Concert series: Performance from paris jackson Witney Carson (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) A New Class of Disney Legends with Ginger Zee Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 18 Constance Zimmer (Love Story) Pierce Abernathy (Every Leaf, Every Stem) Tareasa “ReesaTeesa” Johnson (What (TF) Do I Do Now?) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 19 Malachi Barton and Liamani Segura (Camp Rock 3) Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton (Lion) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 20 GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas Viral Food Trend: Frozen Coffee with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 21 Book recommendations with author Jack Carr 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, August 22 GMA August Book Club pick author Naima Coster (Take What You Can) Student Loan Payoff Strategies with Dr. Sonia Lewis ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



