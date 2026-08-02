"GMA" Guest List: Jay Chandrasekhar, Hannah Einbinder, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd
The show also welcomes David Henrie, Rorger Rosenblatt, YEONJUN, Codie Scanchez, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 3-8. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 3-8:
- Monday, August 3
- Hannah Einbinder (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma)
- David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- GMA August Book Club pick author
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 4
- Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3)
- Roger Rosenblatt
- National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 5
- GMA Summer Concert: Performance by YEONJUN
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 6
- Chef Lena Ciardullo
- Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 7
- Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, August 8
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.