"GMA" Guest List: Jay Chandrasekhar, Hannah Einbinder, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

The show also welcomes David Henrie, Rorger Rosenblatt, YEONJUN, Codie Scanchez, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 3-8. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 3-8:

Monday, August 3 Hannah Einbinder (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma) David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place) GMA August Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 4 Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3) Roger Rosenblatt National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 5 GMA Summer Concert: Performance by YEONJUN Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 6 Chef Lena Ciardullo Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 7 Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 8 ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



