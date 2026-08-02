"GMA" Guest List: Jay Chandrasekhar, Hannah Einbinder, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

The show also welcomes David Henrie, Rorger Rosenblatt, YEONJUN, Codie Scanchez, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 3-8. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 3-8:

  • Monday, August 3
    • Hannah Einbinder (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma)
    • David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
    • GMA August Book Club pick author
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 4
    • Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3)
    • Roger Rosenblatt
    • National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 5
    • GMA Summer Concert: Performance by YEONJUN
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 6
    • Chef Lena Ciardullo
    • Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 7
    • Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, August 8
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.