"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, George Clooney, and More to Appear Week of December 29th

Plus Ryan Secrest, Rob Gronkowski, Shakira, Lacey Chabert, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 29-January 3. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 29-January 3:

  • Monday, December 29 
  • Tuesday, December 30
    • Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
    • Dr. Ian K. Smith discusses his new book (The Last 15)
    • Nicole Papantoniou (Kitchen gadgets; Good Housekeeping)
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, December 31
    • Chef Zac Young (How to Throw a New Year’s Eve Party)
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, January 1
    • Celebrating 20 Years of Shondaland with Robin Roberts
    • Shakira chats Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman
    • Aladdin Across Generations
    • George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan
    • Michael J. Fox opens up about his career with George Stephanopoulos
  • Friday, January 2
    • Lacey Chabert (Lost in Paradise)
    • Liz Baker Plosser (Kickstart Strength Training; Women’s Health editor-in-chief)
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arkansas
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, January 3
    • Secret Savings Special 

