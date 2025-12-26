"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, George Clooney, and More to Appear Week of December 29th

Plus Ryan Secrest, Rob Gronkowski, Shakira, Lacey Chabert, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 29-January 3. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 29-January 3:

Monday, December 29 Rob Gronkowski (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest) Patti LaBelle Kickstart Your Workout with James McMillian

Tuesday, December 30 Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest) Dr. Ian K. Smith discusses his new book (The Last 15) Nicole Papantoniou (Kitchen gadgets; Good Housekeeping) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, December 31 Chef Zac Young (How to Throw a New Year’s Eve Party) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, January 1 Celebrating 20 Years of Shondaland with Robin Roberts Shakira chats Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman Aladdin Across Generations George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan Michael J. Fox opens up about his career with George Stephanopoulos

Friday, January 2 Lacey Chabert (Lost in Paradise) Liz Baker Plosser (Kickstart Strength Training; Women’s Health editor-in-chief) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arkansas The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, January 3 Secret Savings Special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.