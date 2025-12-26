"GMA" Guest List: Michael J. Fox, George Clooney, and More to Appear Week of December 29th
Plus Ryan Secrest, Rob Gronkowski, Shakira, Lacey Chabert, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 29-January 3. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 29-January 3:
- Monday, December 29
- Rob Gronkowski (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest)
- Patti LaBelle
- Kickstart Your Workout with James McMillian
- Tuesday, December 30
- Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest)
- Dr. Ian K. Smith discusses his new book (The Last 15)
- Nicole Papantoniou (Kitchen gadgets; Good Housekeeping)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, December 31
- Chef Zac Young (How to Throw a New Year’s Eve Party)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, January 1
- Celebrating 20 Years of Shondaland with Robin Roberts
- Shakira chats Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman
- Aladdin Across Generations
- George Clooney talks Jay Kelly with Michael Strahan
- Michael J. Fox opens up about his career with George Stephanopoulos
- Friday, January 2
- Lacey Chabert (Lost in Paradise)
- Liz Baker Plosser (Kickstart Strength Training; Women’s Health editor-in-chief)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arkansas
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, January 3
- Secret Savings Special
