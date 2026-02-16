"GMA" Guest List: Jennifer Garner, David Archuleta, and More to Appear Week of February 16th

Plus, Hays Blinckmann, Allison M. Alford, and the winner of the Daytona 500 also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 16-21. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 16-21:

Monday, February 16 David Archuleta with Steve Osunsami (Devout) Winner of the Daytona 500 Presidents Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, February 17 Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me) Allison M. Alford with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis (Good Daughtering) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, February 18 Hays Blinckmann (Tiny Little Earthquakes) Secrets to Longevity: Part 1 with Dr. Amanda Kahn Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 19 Black History Month: Celebrating 50 Years of Go-Go Music Secrets to Longevity: Part 2 with Dr. Amanda Kahn 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Minnesota Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, February 20 The South Beach Wine & Food Festival with Sam Champion and Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Symon Will Ganss visits the set of Scrubs Milly Almodovar shares time-saving products

Saturday, February 21 GMA February Book Club pick author Leodora Darlington (The Exes) Deals & Steals ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.