"GMA" Guest List: Gael Garcia Bernal, Idris Elba, and More to Appear Week of January 5th

Plus, Ramón Rodriguez, Camilla Luddington, Sen. Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 5-10. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 5-10:

  • Monday, January 5 
    • Michelle Buteau talks life, career and boosting your energy in the New Year
    • Brad Meltzer (The Viper: A Zig & Nola Novel)
    • Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner)
    • Gabrielle Bernstein
    • Joe Buck 
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, January 6
    • Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
    • Robert Jobson (The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival)
    • Deals & Steals
  • Wednesday, January 7
    • Gael García Bernal (Magellan)
    • Laura Dave (The First Time I Saw Him)
    • GMA marks one year since the fires in Southern California
    • Deals & Steals
  • Thursday, January 8
    • Idris Elba (Hijack)
    • Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
    • Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords sit down with Robin Roberts
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto featuring Pinterest trends for 2026
    • Deals & Steals
  • Friday, January 9
    • Belle Burden (Strangers)
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Michigan
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, January 10
    • Herm Edwards (ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach) 
    • Emily Durham (Career coach)
    • Tamsen Fadal
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals

