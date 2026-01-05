"GMA" Guest List: Gael Garcia Bernal, Idris Elba, and More to Appear Week of January 5th

Plus, Ramón Rodriguez, Camilla Luddington, Sen. Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 5-10.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 5-10:

Monday, January 5 Michelle Buteau talks life, career and boosting your energy in the New Year Brad Meltzer (The Viper: A Zig & Nola Novel) Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner) Gabrielle Bernstein Joe Buck ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, January 6 Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent) Robert Jobson (The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival) Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 7 Gael García Bernal (Magellan) Laura Dave (The First Time I Saw Him) GMA marks one year since the fires in Southern California Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 8 Idris Elba (Hijack) Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords sit down with Robin Roberts Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto featuring Pinterest trends for 2026 Deals & Steals

Friday, January 9 Belle Burden (Strangers) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Michigan The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, January 10 Herm Edwards (ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach) Emily Durham (Career coach) Tamsen Fadal ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.