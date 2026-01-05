"GMA" Guest List: Gael Garcia Bernal, Idris Elba, and More to Appear Week of January 5th
Plus, Ramón Rodriguez, Camilla Luddington, Sen. Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 5-10. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 5-10:
- Monday, January 5
- Michelle Buteau talks life, career and boosting your energy in the New Year
- Brad Meltzer (The Viper: A Zig & Nola Novel)
- Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner)
- Gabrielle Bernstein
- Joe Buck
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, January 6
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Robert Jobson (The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival)
- Deals & Steals
- Wednesday, January 7
- Gael García Bernal (Magellan)
- Laura Dave (The First Time I Saw Him)
- GMA marks one year since the fires in Southern California
- Deals & Steals
- Thursday, January 8
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords sit down with Robin Roberts
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto featuring Pinterest trends for 2026
- Deals & Steals
- Friday, January 9
- Belle Burden (Strangers)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Michigan
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, January 10
- Herm Edwards (ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach)
- Emily Durham (Career coach)
- Tamsen Fadal
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.