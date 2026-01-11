"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Beauty," Maury Povich and More to Appear Week of January 12th

The show also welcomes Sean Hayes, Chef Jamie Oliver, Tyler James Williams, Erika Christensen, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 12-17. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 12-17:

Monday, January 12 Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (Tell Me Lies) Maury Povich (Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV) Performance by Brandon Lake ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, January 13 Ashton Kutcher and Anthony Ramos (The Beauty) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) Chef Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) Dr. William Dahut (American Cancer Society chief scientific officer) Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 14 Jeremy Pope (The Beauty) Chef Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 15 Erika Christensen (Will Trent) Sean Hayes (The Unknown) Chef Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Florida Deals & Steals

Friday, January 16 Dietitian Maya Feller The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, January 17 Secret Savings Special



