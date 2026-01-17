"GMA" Guest List: Sarah Jessica Parker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and More to Appear Week of January 19th

The show also welcomes Chris Pratt, Sir Ben Kingsley, Rebecca Hall, Conan O'Brien, chess grandmaster Judit Polgár, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for January 19-24. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 19-24:

Monday, January 19 Rory Kennedy and chess grandmaster Judit Polgár (Queen of Chess) Sir Ben Kingsley (Wonder Man) Dr. Tara Narula (The Healing Power of Resilience) Dr. Tanvi Patel (Managing your healthcare in the new year)

Tuesday, January 20 Chris Pratt (Mercy) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man) Jennette McCurdy (Half His Age) Dr. Tara Narula discusses her new book, The Healing Power of Resilience, with Robin Roberts

Wednesday, January 21 Scott Foley (Will Trent; It’s Not Like That) Rebecca Hall (The Beauty) Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars® with Chris Connelly Sarah Jessica Parker discusses her love of reading and protecting her vision with Lara Spencer Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 22 98th Oscars® nominations revealed Deals & Steals

Friday, January 23 Kahlana Barfield (Fashion and beauty expert) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Texas Deals & Steals

Saturday, January 24 Cookbook author Jason Goldstein Deals & Steals ABC Savings Special Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.