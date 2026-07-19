"GMA" Guest List: Jimmy Kimmel, Derek Hough, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

Plus, Tom Holland, Pamela Adlon, Chef George Duran, Jamie Goodrich, and others also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 20-25. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 20-25:

Monday, July 20 Tom Holland discusses Spider-Man: Brand New Day with George Stephanopoulos Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) 2026 Snack Awards with Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director) Science of You series with Becky Worley ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 21 Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 22 Jimmy Kimmel discusses Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Trevor Ault Science of You series with Becky Worley The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 23 Jaime Goodrich Science of You series with Becky Worley The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 24 GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Coco Jones GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Indianapolis Colts The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, July 25 Chef George Duran Bethany Braun-Silva (Parenting expert) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



