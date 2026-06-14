"GMA" Guest List: Barack and Michelle Obama, Cast of "Little Brother" and More to Appear Week of June 15th

Plus, the cast of "Toy Story 5," Chef Matty Matheson, Stanley Richards, Gin Blossoms, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 15-20:

Monday, June 15 Tim Allen and Tom Hanks discuss Toy Story 5 with George Stephanopoulos Performance from Gin Blossoms Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Wrap Up ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, June 16 Christopher Meloni (Little Brother) Conan O’Brien (Toy Story 5) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 17 Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sit down with Robin Roberts Chef Matty Matheson (The Bear) John Cena (Little Brother) Joan Cusack (Toy Story 5) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 18 Greta Lee discusses Toy Story 5 with George Stephanopoulos Eric André and Ego Nwodim (Little Brother) Oprah Daily 2026 Travel O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 19 Stanley Richards, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, sits down with Michael Strahan Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples (Yes to You, No to Them: The Discipline of Saying No and the Freedom that Follows) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, June 20 Special Olympics preview with Rebecca Jarvis ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

