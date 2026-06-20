"GMA" Guest List: Reese Witherspoon, Colin Farrell, and More to Appear Week of June 22-27
The show also welcomes Patrick Dempsey, Muni Long, NYC's Stanley Richards, Bill Bedrossian, Arash Hashemi, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 22-27:
- Monday, June 22
- Reese Witherspoon discusses the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde
- Stanley Richards, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, sits down with Michael Strahan
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, June 23
- Muni Long
- Jimmy Award winners
- Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts
- Can’t Miss This: Circle Deal Days for Summer
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, June 24
- Colin Farrell (Sugar)
- Linsey Davis’ interview with the cast of The Bear
- GMA Out Loud: Bill Bedrossian (President and CEO of Covenant House International)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arizona
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 25
- Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation
- Maya Feller (Dietitian)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 26
- Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens)
- GMA Game Day – Road to the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Chargers
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, June 27
- Jason Goldstein
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.