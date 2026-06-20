"GMA" Guest List: Reese Witherspoon, Colin Farrell, and More to Appear Week of June 22-27

The show also welcomes Patrick Dempsey, Muni Long, NYC's Stanley Richards, Bill Bedrossian, Arash Hashemi, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 22-27:

  • Monday, June 22
    • Reese Witherspoon discusses the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde
    • Stanley Richards, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, sits down with Michael Strahan
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • Muni Long
    • Jimmy Award winners
    • Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts
    • Can’t Miss This: Circle Deal Days for Summer
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 24
  • Thursday, June 25
    • Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation
    • Maya Feller (Dietitian)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 26
    • Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens)
    • GMA Game Day – Road to the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Chargers
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, June 27
    • Jason Goldstein
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.