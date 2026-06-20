"GMA" Guest List: Reese Witherspoon, Colin Farrell, and More to Appear Week of June 22-27

The show also welcomes Patrick Dempsey, Muni Long, NYC's Stanley Richards, Bill Bedrossian, Arash Hashemi, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 22-27:

Monday, June 22 Reese Witherspoon discusses the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde Stanley Richards, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, sits down with Michael Strahan Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 23 Muni Long Jimmy Award winners Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts Can’t Miss This: Circle Deal Days for Summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 24 Colin Farrell (Sugar) Linsey Davis’ interview with the cast of The Bear GMA Out Loud: Bill Bedrossian (President and CEO of Covenant House International) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arizona Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 25 Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation Maya Feller (Dietitian) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 26 Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens) GMA Game Day – Road to the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Chargers Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, June 27 Jason Goldstein ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



