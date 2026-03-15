"GMA" Guest List: Kerry Washington, Kathryn Newton, and Others to Appear Week of March 16th

The show also welcomes Josh Gad and Andrew Rannelis, Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Frankie Paul, Elizabeth Arnott, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 16-21. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 16-21:

Monday, March 16 GMA Oscars® Monday After Party with Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer live from Los Angeles Joe Zee, Jay Manuel and Tiffany Reid (Oscars Fashion Recap with fashion experts) Red Carpet Looks for Less with Lori Bergamotto Tom Curtis (Burger King president) Performance by Stephen Sanchez

Tuesday, March 17 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon) GMA Can’t Miss This: Spring Fashion Favorites with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 18 Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) Kerry Washington (Imperfect Women) Taylor Frankie Paul (The Bachelorette) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 19 Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 20 Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) Drew Davis (Founder of Crippling Hot Sauce) Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in West Virginia The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, March 21 Elizabeth Arnott (GMA March Book Club pick author, The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives) The Nature of Parenting with René Marsh ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.