"GMA" Guest List: Annette Bening, Christian Bale, and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

The show also welcomes Joan Lunden, Scott Speedman, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Rose Byrne, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for March 2-7. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 2-7:

Monday, March 2 Part 1 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes) Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Bride!) Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Tru) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, March 3 Part 2 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes) Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley (The Bride) Joan Lunden (JOAN: Life Beyond the Script) Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker) February Book Club pick reveal Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 4 Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars) Annette Bening (The Bride!) Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (Las Vegas residency) February Book Club pick Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 5 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kansas Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 6 Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara (Fallen Angels) Road to the Oscars®: Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Beauty Awards with beauty editor) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, March 7 ABC Secret Savings March special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.