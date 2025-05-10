“GMA” Guest List: Ana de Armas, Troy Aikman, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

The show welcomes guests Oliver Stark, Tia Williams, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, and more; plus Friday will focus on the kickoff to Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 12th-17th:

  • Monday, May 12
    • Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 
    • Oliver Stark (9-1-1)
    • Tia Williams and her daughter (Audre & Bash Are Just Friends; GMA May YA Book Club pick author)
    • Countdown to the GMA 5K with chef Dan Churchill (Meal plans)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, May 13
  • Wednesday, May 14
    • The GMA 5K: GMA’s first-ever nationwide virtual fun run
    • Performance by The 502s
  • Thursday, May 15
    • Ana de Armas (From the World of John Wick: Ballerina)
    • Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim (Deaf President Now!)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 16
  • Saturday, May 17
    • Lynn Whitfield (The Chi)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.