“GMA” Guest List: Ana de Armas, Troy Aikman, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

The show welcomes guests Oliver Stark, Tia Williams, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, and more; plus Friday will focus on the kickoff to Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of May 12th-17th:

Monday, May 12 Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Oliver Stark ( 9-1-1 ) Tia Williams and her daughter ( Audre & Bash Are Just Friends ; GMA May YA Book Club pick author) Countdown to the GMA 5K with chef Dan Churchill (Meal plans) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, May 13 Alfonso Ribeiro ( Dancing with the Stars ; America’s Funniest Home Videos ) Troy Aikman and Joe Buck ( ESPN Monday Night Football ) Robin Roberts and her siblings ( Lucy Sings on Lucy Street ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 14 The GMA 5K: GMA ’s first-ever nationwide virtual fun run Performance by The 502s

Thursday, May 15 Ana de Armas ( From the World of John Wick: Ballerina ) Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim ( Deaf President Now! ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 16 Stanley Tucci talks with Michael Strahan ( Tucci in Italy ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA celebrates the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary

Saturday, May 17 Lynn Whitfield ( The Chi )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.