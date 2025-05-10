“GMA” Guest List: Ana de Armas, Troy Aikman, and More to Appear Week of May 12th
The show welcomes guests Oliver Stark, Tia Williams, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, and more; plus Friday will focus on the kickoff to Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 12th-17th:
- Monday, May 12
- Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Oliver Stark (9-1-1)
- Tia Williams and her daughter (Audre & Bash Are Just Friends; GMA May YA Book Club pick author)
- Countdown to the GMA 5K with chef Dan Churchill (Meal plans)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, May 13
- Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars; America’s Funniest Home Videos)
- Troy Aikman and Joe Buck (ESPN Monday Night Football)
- Robin Roberts and her siblings (Lucy Sings on Lucy Street)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 14
- The GMA 5K: GMA’s first-ever nationwide virtual fun run
- Performance by The 502s
- Thursday, May 15
- Ana de Armas (From the World of John Wick: Ballerina)
- Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim (Deaf President Now!)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 16
- Stanley Tucci talks with Michael Strahan (Tucci in Italy)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA celebrates the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary
- Saturday, May 17
- Lynn Whitfield (The Chi)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.