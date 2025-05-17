"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Lilo & Stitch" and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Plus "GMA" welcomes the cast of "And Just Like That...," Kevin Costner, Angela Bassett, Jonathan Groff, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 19th-24th:

  • Monday, May 19
    • Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That…)
    • Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning; 9-1-1)
    • Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency)
    • Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Best Beauty Buys)
    • Rocsi Diaz (Lilo & Stitch red carpet)
  • Tuesday, May 20
    • Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks (The Better Sister)
    • Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding (Nine Perfect Strangers) chat with Chris Connelly
    • Dawn Staley (Uncommon Favor; WNBA All-Star; University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach)
    • Performance by the Winner of American Idol
  • Wednesday, May 21
    • Maia Kealoha (Lilo & Stitch)
    • Kristin Davis (And Just Like That…)
    • Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Physical health)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 22
    • Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That…)
    • Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast member reveal
    • Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Mental wellness)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 23
    • Courtney B. Vance (Lilo & Stitch)
    • Kevin Costner and Doris Kearns Goodwin (Kevin Costner’s The West)
    • Performance by Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s Just in Time);
    • Deal Drop Day’s with Lori Bergamotto (Memorial Day sales)
  • Saturday, May 24
    • ABC Secret Sales with ABC News’ Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.