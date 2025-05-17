"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Lilo & Stitch" and More to Appear Week of May 19th
Plus "GMA" welcomes the cast of "And Just Like That...," Kevin Costner, Angela Bassett, Jonathan Groff, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 19th-24th:
- Monday, May 19
- Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That…)
- Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning; 9-1-1)
- Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency)
- Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Best Beauty Buys)
- Rocsi Diaz (Lilo & Stitch red carpet)
- Tuesday, May 20
- Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks (The Better Sister)
- Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding (Nine Perfect Strangers) chat with Chris Connelly
- Dawn Staley (Uncommon Favor; WNBA All-Star; University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach)
- Performance by the Winner of American Idol
- Wednesday, May 21
- Maia Kealoha (Lilo & Stitch)
- Kristin Davis (And Just Like That…)
- Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Physical health)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 22
- Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That…)
- Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast member reveal
- Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Mental wellness)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 23
- Courtney B. Vance (Lilo & Stitch)
- Kevin Costner and Doris Kearns Goodwin (Kevin Costner’s The West)
- Performance by Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s Just in Time);
- Deal Drop Day’s with Lori Bergamotto (Memorial Day sales)
- Saturday, May 24
- ABC Secret Sales with ABC News’ Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.