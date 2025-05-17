"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Lilo & Stitch" and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Plus "GMA" welcomes the cast of "And Just Like That...," Kevin Costner, Angela Bassett, Jonathan Groff, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of May 19th-24th:

Monday, May 19 Sarah Jessica Parker ( And Just Like That… ) Angela Bassett ( Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ; 9-1-1 ) Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency) Kara Jillian Brown ( InStyle Best Beauty Buys) Rocsi Diaz ( Lilo & Stitch red carpet)

Tuesday, May 20 Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks ( The Better Sister ) Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) chat with Chris Connelly Dawn Staley ( Uncommon Favor ; WNBA All-Star; University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach) Performance by the Winner of American Idol

Wednesday, May 21 Maia Kealoha ( Lilo & Stitch ) Kristin Davis ( And Just Like That… ) Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Physical health) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 22 Cynthia Nixon ( And Just Like That… ) Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast member reveal Strong Mama series with Robin Arzón (Mental wellness) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 23 Courtney B. Vance ( Lilo & Stitch ) Kevin Costner and Doris Kearns Goodwin ( Kevin Costner’s The West ) Performance by Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s Just in Time ); Deal Drop Day’s with Lori Bergamotto (Memorial Day sales)

Saturday, May 24 ABC Secret Sales with ABC News’ Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.