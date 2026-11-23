"GMA" Guest List: Matt Rogers, Cameron Mathison, and More to Appear Week of November 23rd
Plus, things get festive with America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving Takeover, Black Friday Deals, a countdown to the Super Bowl, and much, much more!
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 23-29. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 23-29:
- Monday, November 23
- David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti (Mickey+ Shorts: Mickey+ Bluey)
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
- GMA Holiday Wish List Deals: Early Black Friday Gifts with Cameron Mathison
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Washington Commanders
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 24
- Great Holiday Gifts to Spruce Up Your Look with Cameron Mathison
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 25
- Dancing with the Stars After-Party
- Performance from Jamie Miller
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 26
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
- Super Saver Command Center with GMA contributor Becky Worley
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 27
- Matt Rogers (This Time It’s *REALLY* Christmas tour)
- Deals & Steals: Black Friday with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, November 28
- College GameDay Week 13 with ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard
- Sabina Hitchen
- Deals & Steals: Holiday Special with Tory Johnson
- Sunday, November 29
- ESPN football analyst Herm Edwards previews week 12 of the NFL
- Katy Nastro (Travel expert)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.