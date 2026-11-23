Plus, things get festive with America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving Takeover, Black Friday Deals, a countdown to the Super Bowl, and much, much more!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 23-29. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 23-29:

Monday, November 23 David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti (Mickey+ Shorts: Mickey+ Bluey) America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison GMA Holiday Wish List Deals: Early Black Friday Gifts with Cameron Mathison GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Washington Commanders Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 24 Great Holiday Gifts to Spruce Up Your Look with Cameron Mathison GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 25 Dancing with the Stars After-Party Performance from Jamie Miller Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 26 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas Super Saver Command Center with GMA contributor Becky Worley Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week “Steal-Ebration” with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 27 Matt Rogers (This Time It’s *REALLY* Christmas tour) Deals & Steals: Black Friday with Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 28 College GameDay Week 13 with ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard Sabina Hitchen Deals & Steals: Holiday Special with Tory Johnson

Sunday, November 29 ESPN football analyst Herm Edwards previews week 12 of the NFL Katy Nastro (Travel expert)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



