Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Mary Barra, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 30-December 5. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 30-December 5:

Monday, November 30 Will Arnett (Behemoth!) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can’t Miss This: Cyber Week Deals with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 1 Pedro Pascal discusses Behemoth! with ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally Giving Tuesday with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 2 Eva Victor and director Tony Gilroy (Behemoth!) Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 3 Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and Anya Taylor-Joy discuss Dune: Part Three with Juju Chang Lauren Sánchez Bezos (Bezos Day One Fund) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 4 Robert Downey Jr., Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Doomsday) Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Man with the Bag) Mary Barra (Chair and CEO of General Motors) sits down with Robin Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, December 5 ABC Secret Savings December Special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



