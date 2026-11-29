"GMA" Guest List: Casts of "Avengers: Doomsday," "Behemoth!," and "Dune: Part Three" to Appear Week of November 30th
Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Mary Barra, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 30-December 5. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 30-December 5:
- Monday, November 30
- Will Arnett (Behemoth!)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Can’t Miss This: Cyber Week Deals with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, December 1
- Pedro Pascal discusses Behemoth! with ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally
- Giving Tuesday with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly
- Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 2
- Eva Victor and director Tony Gilroy (Behemoth!)
- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, December 3
- Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and Anya Taylor-Joy discuss Dune: Part Three with Juju Chang
- Lauren Sánchez Bezos (Bezos Day One Fund)
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 4
- Robert Downey Jr., Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Doomsday)
- Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Man with the Bag)
- Mary Barra (Chair and CEO of General Motors) sits down with Robin Roberts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, December 5
- ABC Secret Savings December Special
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.