"GMA" Guests List: Cast of "The Lowdown," Keri Russell, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

The show also welcomes Bradley Whitford, Collin Gosselin, Chris Perfetti, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Terry Bradshaw, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 12-17. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 12-17:

Monday, October 12 Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) Collin Gosselin discusses his new memoir In the Shadow of Eight with Juju Chang Dr. Rebekah Gee discusses Nest Health and How to Get Screened Monday Night Football preview with Ginger Zee live from Los Angeles National Farmers Day: Celebrating Female Dairy Farmers with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 13 Ethan Hawke, Betty Gilpin and Tommy Lee Jones (The Lowdown) Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary) Terry Bradshaw (Looking for Terry: A Memoir) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Denver Broncos Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 14 Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) Ryan Phillippe (9-1-1: Nashville) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 15 Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt) Bradley Whitford (The Diplomat) Lori’s Lab: Halloween Costumes with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 16 Chef Ryan Bartlow discusses new cookbook Essentially Basque with Will Reeve Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Toy Awards The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, October 17 GMA October Book Club pick author Ríoghnach Robinson (Bad Words) Bela Gandhi (Dating expert) GMA covers the Making Strides of Chicago walk Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



