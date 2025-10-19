"GMA" Guest List: Emma Stone, Diane von Furstenberg and More to Appear Week of October 20th

The show also welcomes Chandra Wilson, Jeremy Renner, Odessa Young, Tig Notaro and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 20-25. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 20-25:

  • Monday, October 20
    • Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
    • Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
    • Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses
    • Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
  • Tuesday, October 21
    • Diane von Furstenberg
    • Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown)
    • Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds; 20/20)
    • Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 22
    • Jessica Capshaw (9-1-1: Nashville)
    • Behind-the-scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 23
    • Garcelle Beauvais (Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie)
    • Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
      Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 24
  • Saturday, October 25
    • Hunter Doohan (Wednesday; The Wilderness)
    • Tig Notaro
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.