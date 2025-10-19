"GMA" Guest List: Emma Stone, Diane von Furstenberg and More to Appear Week of October 20th
The show also welcomes Chandra Wilson, Jeremy Renner, Odessa Young, Tig Notaro and more.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 20-25. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of October 20-25:
- Monday, October 20
- Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
- Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses
- Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- Tuesday, October 21
- Diane von Furstenberg
- Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown)
- Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds; 20/20)
- Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 22
- Jessica Capshaw (9-1-1: Nashville)
- Behind-the-scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 23
- Garcelle Beauvais (Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie)
- Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 24
- Odessa Young (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
- Lynn Painter (Fake Skating)
- Toni Chapman (The Moody Foody)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Ohio
- Shop this Store series featuring products from Fleet Feet
- Saturday, October 25
- Hunter Doohan (Wednesday; The Wilderness)
- Tig Notaro
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings
