"GMA" Guest List: Emma Stone, Diane von Furstenberg and More to Appear Week of October 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 20-25. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of October 20-25:

Monday, October 20 Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons ( Bugonia ) Chandra Wilson ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)

Tuesday, October 21 Diane von Furstenberg Jeremy Renner ( Mayor of Kingstown ) Deborah Roberts ( Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds ; 20/20 ) Deals & Steals with Kristin Cavallari and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 22 Jessica Capshaw ( 9-1-1: Nashville ) Behind-the-scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 23 Garcelle Beauvais ( Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie ) Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)

Friday, October 24 Odessa Young ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Lynn Painter ( Fake Skating ) Toni Chapman ( The Moody Foody ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Shop this Store series featuring products from Fleet Feet

Saturday, October 25 Hunter Doohan ( Wednesday ; The Wilderness ) Tig Notaro Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.