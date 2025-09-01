"GMA" Guest List: Charlie Sheen, Stephen A. Smith and More to Appear Week of September 1st

Plus the cast of "KPop Demon Hunters," Jerry Jones, Tamron Hall, performances by Jason Derulo and Brendan James, and so much more

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 1-6. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 1-6:

Monday, September 1 Álex Palou talks IndyCar Series Deals & Steals: Labor Day Takeover Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 2 Cast of KPop Demon Hunters Jayne Kennedy ( Plain Jayne ) Fresh Start September series with Robin Arzon Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 3 Dancing with the Stars Season 34 cast reveal Performance by Jason Derulo Jerry Jones (Owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys)

Thursday, September 4 Randy Moss (Pro Football Hall of Famer; return to ESPN) GMA celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music Performance by Brendan James Fresh Start September series with Robin Arzon Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 5 Charlie Sheen ( The Book of Sheen ) Tamron Hall ( Tamron Hall ) Stephen A. Smith ( The Stephen A. Smith Show ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto Kevin Huynh (Fall Shoes to Kick Off the Season; InStyle fashion director)

Saturday, September 6 Rhonda Hunt (Barry’s fitness instructor) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.