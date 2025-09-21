"GMA" Guest List: Mark Wahlberg, Cast of "Shark Tank," and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

Plus Kamala Harris, Lionel Richie, Glen Powell, Kaitlin Olson, and other join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 22-27. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of September 22-27:

Monday, September 22 Edwina Findley Dickerson ( The World Is Waiting for You ) Chef Christian Petroni ( Parm to Table ) Michelle Beisner-Buck ( Monday Night Football ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 23 Former Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris ( 107 Days ) Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank ) Chef Melissa King ( Cook Like a King ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 24 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Mel Owens ( The Golden Bachelor ) GMA celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a street food extravaganza Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 25 Lionel Richie ( Truly ) Glen Powell ( Chad Powers ) Mark Wahlberg ( Play Dirty ) Daniel Lubetzky ( Shark Tank ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 26 Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, September 27 Nicole Lapin Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.