"GMA" Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and More to Appear Week of September 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 29-October 4. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of September 29-October 4:

Monday, September 29 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) Lionel Richie ( Truly ) Stephen A. Smith (NFL Week 4 and Monday Night Football ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 30 Glen Powell ( Chad Powers ) Arash Hashemi (Founder of Shred Happens) Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 1 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Chef Paul Hollywood ( Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round ) 40 Years of Pink: The State of Breast Cancer with Dr. Alpa Patel Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 2 Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt ( The Smashing Machine ) Nicholas Sparks ( Remain ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Shop GMA series with Milly Almodovar Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 3 GMA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Monique James and Dr. Shanthi Sivendran The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, October 4 Secret Savings Special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.