"GMA3" Guest List: Gary Striewski, Randy Scott and More to Appear Week of April 14th

GMA3 also covers "Health Alert" news, incredible "Deals & Steals," "GMA Secret Sales," and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th

  • Monday, April 14
    • Melinda Gates (The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward)
    • Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves 
    • Star Donaldson (Byrdie Magazine social media director; latest Spring sneaker trends)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, April 15
    • Chef Roy Choi (The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, April 16
    • Hip Hop legend Too $hort (Freaky Tales)
    • Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto featuring egg alternatives
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 17
    • Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, April 18
    • Bertie Gregory (Secrets of the Penguins)
    • SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott (SC+)
    • Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

