"GMA3" Guest List: Gary Striewski, Randy Scott and More to Appear Week of April 14th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th

Monday, April 14 Melinda Gates ( The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward ) Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves Star Donaldson (Byrdie Magazine social media director; latest Spring sneaker trends) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 15 Chef Roy Choi ( The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, April 16 Hip Hop legend Too $hort ( Freaky Tales ) Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto featuring egg alternatives GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 17 Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, April 18 Bertie Gregory ( Secrets of the Penguins ) SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott ( SC+ ) Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



