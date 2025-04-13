"GMA3" Guest List: Gary Striewski, Randy Scott and More to Appear Week of April 14th
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th
- Monday, April 14
- Melinda Gates (The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward)
- Performance by the Cast of Real Women Have Curves
- Star Donaldson (Byrdie Magazine social media director; latest Spring sneaker trends)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 15
- Chef Roy Choi (The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, April 16
- Hip Hop legend Too $hort (Freaky Tales)
- Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto featuring egg alternatives
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 17
- Lori’s Laboratory with Lori Bergamotto, featuring Easter treats
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, April 18
- Bertie Gregory (Secrets of the Penguins)
- SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott (SC+)
- Matt Gutman previews the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
