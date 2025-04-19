"GMA3" Guest List: Stassi Schroeder, Tika Sumpter and More to Appear Week of April 21st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th

Monday, April 21 Ginger Zee (Sustainable homes of the future) Eva Pilgrim recaps the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 22 Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ( We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunch Box ) Chef Eden Grinshpan ( Tahini Baby ) Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, April 23 Stassi Schroeder ( Vanderpump Villa Diego Luna ( Andor Tika Sumpter ( I Got It From My Mama ) Erica Wark (Latest spring fashion trends) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, April 24 Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Bring a Kid to Work Day with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, April 25 Jessica Kirson ( I’m The Man ) Eagles Autism Foundation celebrates Autism Acceptance Month The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hair tools) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



