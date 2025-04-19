"GMA3" Guest List: Stassi Schroeder, Tika Sumpter and More to Appear Week of April 21st
This week also features Diego Luna, Chef Eden Grinshpan, Jessica Kirson, Stacy London, and Clinton Kelly
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th
- Monday, April 21
- Ginger Zee (Sustainable homes of the future)
- Eva Pilgrim recaps the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
- Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 22
- Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) (We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunch Box)
- Chef Eden Grinshpan (Tahini Baby)
- Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, April 23
- Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Villa)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Tika Sumpter (I Got It From My Mama)
- Erica Wark (Latest spring fashion trends)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, April 24
- Stacy London and Clinton Kelly
- Bring a Kid to Work Day with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, April 25
- Jessica Kirson (I’m The Man)
- Eagles Autism Foundation celebrates Autism Acceptance Month
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hair tools)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.