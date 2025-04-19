"GMA3" Guest List: Stassi Schroeder, Tika Sumpter and More to Appear Week of April 21st

This week also features Diego Luna, Chef Eden Grinshpan, Jessica Kirson, Stacy London, and Clinton Kelly

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th

  • Monday, April 21
    • Ginger Zee (Sustainable homes of the future)
    • Eva Pilgrim recaps the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration
    • Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, April 22
    • Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) (We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunch Box)
    • Chef Eden Grinshpan (Tahini Baby)
    • Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, April 23
    • Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Villa)
    • Diego Luna (Andor)
    • Tika Sumpter (I Got It From My Mama)
    • Erica Wark (Latest spring fashion trends)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, April 24
    • Stacy London and Clinton Kelly
    • Bring a Kid to Work Day with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, April 25
    • Jessica Kirson (I’m The Man)
    • Eagles Autism Foundation celebrates Autism Acceptance Month
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Hair tools)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

