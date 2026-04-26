"GMA3" Guest List: Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, and More to Appear Week of April 27th
The show also welcomes B.J. Novak, Brad Goreski, Chantelle Coleman, Stephanie Ramos, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 27-May 1. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1
- Monday, April 27
- Maya Feller (Dietitian)
- Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ All Access interview with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 28
- Carleigh Bodrug
- Chantelle Coleman (The Cult of NatureBoy)
- Stephanie Ramos (Blood and Water podcast)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 29
- Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, April 30
- B.J. Novak (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
- Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ interview with the director of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Anna Wintour’s former assistants
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, May 1
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Brad Goreski (The Devil Wears Prada 2 looks for less)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Montana
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.