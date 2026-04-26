"GMA3" Guest List: Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

The show also welcomes B.J. Novak, Brad Goreski, Chantelle Coleman, Stephanie Ramos, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 27-May 1. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1

Monday, April 27 Maya Feller (Dietitian) Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ All Access interview with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 28 Carleigh Bodrug Chantelle Coleman (The Cult of NatureBoy) Stephanie Ramos (Blood and Water podcast) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 29 Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, April 30 B.J. Novak (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ interview with the director of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Anna Wintour’s former assistants Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 1 Angela Bassett (9-1-1) Brad Goreski (The Devil Wears Prada 2 looks for less) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Montana Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.