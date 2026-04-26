"GMA3" Guest List: Angela Bassett, Simone Ashley, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

The show also welcomes B.J. Novak, Brad Goreski, Chantelle Coleman, Stephanie Ramos, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 27-May 1. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of April 27-May 1

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1

  • Monday, April 27
    • Maya Feller (Dietitian)
    • Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ All Access interview with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, April 28
    • Carleigh Bodrug
    • Chantelle Coleman (The Cult of NatureBoy)
    • Stephanie Ramos (Blood and Water podcast)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 29
    • Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, April 30
    • B.J. Novak (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
    • Sneak peek of Linsey Davis’ interview with the director of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Anna Wintour’s former assistants
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, May 1

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.