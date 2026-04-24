Inside Carbon Nation: Hulu Explores Modern Cult Dynamics in New Docuseries Focusing on NatureBoy

"The Cult of NatureBoy" arrives Tuesday, April 28 on Hulu.

Hulu has announced a new docuseries chronicling the cult-like following of social media star NatureBoy.

What's Happening:

In 2016, rising social media figure Eligio Bishop, also known as “NatureBoy,” began recruiting followers online to join his group, Carbon Nation – encouraging followers to abandon their families in pursuit of his vision of a self-proclaimed Black utopia.

What started as an alternative lifestyle community quickly evolved into a far more sinister operation.

The four-part docuseries The Cult of NatureBoy provides a rare, unfiltered look inside a modern cult operating in plain sight, featuring firsthand testimony from former members and victims, along with insights from online investigators who tracked the group in real time.

Using extensive footage captured by the group, the docuseries charts Carbon Nation’s transformation into a tightly controlled environment, as the group became marked by coercion, manipulation and escalating violence as Bishop’s influence grew.

As former members came forward with allegations of abuse, Bishop became central to one of the most shocking and complex cult cases in recent U.S. history.

The Cult of NatureBoy begins streaming Tuesday, April 28 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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