Inside Carbon Nation: Hulu Explores Modern Cult Dynamics in New Docuseries Focusing on NatureBoy
"The Cult of NatureBoy" arrives Tuesday, April 28 on Hulu.
Hulu has announced a new docuseries chronicling the cult-like following of social media star NatureBoy.
What's Happening:
- In 2016, rising social media figure Eligio Bishop, also known as “NatureBoy,” began recruiting followers online to join his group, Carbon Nation – encouraging followers to abandon their families in pursuit of his vision of a self-proclaimed Black utopia.
- What started as an alternative lifestyle community quickly evolved into a far more sinister operation.
- The four-part docuseries The Cult of NatureBoy provides a rare, unfiltered look inside a modern cult operating in plain sight, featuring firsthand testimony from former members and victims, along with insights from online investigators who tracked the group in real time.
- Using extensive footage captured by the group, the docuseries charts Carbon Nation’s transformation into a tightly controlled environment, as the group became marked by coercion, manipulation and escalating violence as Bishop’s influence grew.
- As former members came forward with allegations of abuse, Bishop became central to one of the most shocking and complex cult cases in recent U.S. history.
- The Cult of NatureBoy begins streaming Tuesday, April 28 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu is developing a new romantic thriller titled Close Protection, centered on the relationship between a British princess and the American bodyguard assigned to protect her.
- Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV this summer with House of Stassi, premiering this July on Freeform and Hulu.
- Khloé Kardashian is expanding her reality TV empire once again and putting her closest circle front and center with The Girls.
- Take several reality celebrities, put them in an Italian villa, and have them perform mafia movie-inspired challenges and you have Hulu's upcoming series The Mob.
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