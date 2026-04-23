Hulu Developing Romantasy Thriller "Close Protection" About Princess and Bodyguard

The new series blends royal intrigue and romance from creators Dean Georgaris and John Fox

A royal romance with high-stakes danger is heading to Hulu, and it’s bringing a familiar fantasy trope along for the ride.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing a new romantic thriller titled Close Protection, centered on the relationship between a British princess and the American bodyguard assigned to protect her. The project comes from creators Dean Georgaris and John Fox, with Georgaris also set to write the series.

The premise taps into a long-running fascination with the bodyguard romance genre, stories where duty and emotion collide under intense circumstances.

The series will blend political intrigue, personal stakes, and romance as the two leads navigate both external threats and their growing connection.

The concept may feel familiar to fans of the genre. It echoes an unrealized sequel idea to The Bodyguard, the iconic film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. Costner had once envisioned a follow-up that would involve his character protecting Princess Diana, a concept that was ultimately shelved after her death.

Close Protection also arrives amid renewed interest in romantic, high-concept escapism often dubbed “romantasy”, where sweeping love stories are paired with heightened, cinematic stakes.

That trend continues to grow across streaming platforms, with projects like Guarding Stars, based on a novel by Katherine Center, also exploring similar territory.

Behind the scenes, the series is backed by Universal Television, with Georgaris and Fox executive producing alongside John Davis of Davis Entertainment. The creative team brings experience in action-driven storytelling, with Georgaris previously serving as showrunner on the reboot of Quantum Leap.

The sale of Close Protection comes at a busy time for Georgaris and Fox, who are also awaiting a decision on their NBC pilot Key Witness. That project, starring Emily Deschanel, has reportedly been gaining traction as a potential series pickup.

While casting and a release timeline for Close Protection have yet to be announced, the project’s blend of romance, suspense, and royal intrigue positions it as a strong addition to Hulu’s growing slate of scripted originals.

If successful, it could tap into the same audience appetite that continues to drive interest in stories where love and danger go hand in hand.

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