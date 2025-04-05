"GMA3" Guest List: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bryce Dallas Howard and More to Appear Week of April 7th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Warfare," blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Ramón Rodríguez and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th

Monday, April 7 Chef David Rose Becky Worley (Science of You: Sleep Cortisol and Stress) Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert: What to Know About Red Dyes with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 8 Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182 ) Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert: Brain Fog or Burnout: How to Tell the Difference and Manage Both with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, April 9 Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) ( Solid Start for Babies ) Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box GMA Health Alert: The Stress Solution for Stress Awareness Month with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, April 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Jake Paul and Logan Paul sit down with ABC News correspondent Will Reeve Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert: Is Ozempic Right for You? with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, April 11 Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini ( Warfare ) Bryce Dallas Howard ( Pets ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert: GMA’s Sleep Reset with Dr. Tara Narula



