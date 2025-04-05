"GMA3" Guest List: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bryce Dallas Howard and More to Appear Week of April 7th
The show also welcomes the cast of "Warfare," blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Ramón Rodríguez and others
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th
- Monday, April 7
- Chef David Rose
- Becky Worley (Science of You: Sleep Cortisol and Stress)
- Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert: What to Know About Red Dyes with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 8
- Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182)
- Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert: Brain Fog or Burnout: How to Tell the Difference and Manage Both with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, April 9
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) (Solid Start for Babies)
- Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box
- GMA Health Alert: The Stress Solution for Stress Awareness Month with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, April 10
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Jake Paul and Logan Paul sit down with ABC News correspondent Will Reeve
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert: Is Ozempic Right for You? with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Friday, April 11
- Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini (Warfare)
- Bryce Dallas Howard (Pets)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert: GMA’s Sleep Reset with Dr. Tara Narula
