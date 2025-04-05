"GMA3" Guest List: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bryce Dallas Howard and More to Appear Week of April 7th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Warfare," blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Ramón Rodríguez and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th

  • Monday, April 7
    • Chef David Rose
    • Becky Worley (Science of You: Sleep Cortisol and Stress)
    • Shop GMA: National Doll House Day with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert: What to Know About Red Dyes with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, April 8
    • Mark Hoppus (blink-182; Fahrenheit-182)
    • Oprah Daily Menopause O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert: Brain Fog or Burnout: How to Tell the Difference and Manage Both with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, April 9
    • Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
    • Jenny Best (founder of Solid Starts) and Kary Rappaport (pediatric occupational therapist) (Solid Start for Babies)
    • Oprah Daily Bath O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box
    • GMA Health Alert: The Stress Solution for Stress Awareness Month with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, April 10
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
    • Jake Paul and Logan Paul sit down with ABC News correspondent Will Reeve
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert: Is Ozempic Right for You? with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Friday, April 11
    • Cosmo Jarvis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Michael Gandolfini (Warfare)
    • Bryce Dallas Howard (Pets)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert: GMA’s Sleep Reset with Dr. Tara Narula

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.