"GMA3" Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Rick Riordan, and More to Appear Week of August 11th

The show also welcomes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Harry Hamlin, a performance by Laufey and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 11-15. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 11-15

Monday, August 11 Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright ( Highest 2 Lowest ) Derek Hough and Julianne Hough ( Dancing with the Stars ; Ovation) Shop GMA : Products You Didn’t Know You Needed for Life Upgrades with Milly Almodovar GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, August 12 Alexis deBoschnek ( Nights and Weekends ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, August 13 Harry Hamlin (Shares new pasta recipe) Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, August 14 Rick Riordan (New Percy Jackson book and 20th anniversary) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, August 15 Performance by Laufey What Fills Your Cup series visits Sepia Coffee in Detroit U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.