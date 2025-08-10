"GMA3" Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Rick Riordan, and More to Appear Week of August 11th

The show also welcomes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Harry Hamlin, a performance by Laufey and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 11-15. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 11-15

  • Monday, August 11
    • Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright (Highest 2 Lowest)
    • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars; Ovation)
    • Shop GMA: Products You Didn’t Know You Needed for Life Upgrades with Milly Almodovar
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, August 12
    • Alexis deBoschnek (Nights and Weekends)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, August 13
    • Harry Hamlin (Shares new pasta recipe)
    • Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, August 14
  • Friday, August 15
    • Performance by Laufey
    • What Fills Your Cup series visits Sepia Coffee in Detroit
    • U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

