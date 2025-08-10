"GMA3" Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Rick Riordan, and More to Appear Week of August 11th
The show also welcomes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Harry Hamlin, a performance by Laufey and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 11-15. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 11-15
- Monday, August 11
- Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright (Highest 2 Lowest)
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars; Ovation)
- Shop GMA: Products You Didn’t Know You Needed for Life Upgrades with Milly Almodovar
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, August 12
- Alexis deBoschnek (Nights and Weekends)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, August 13
- Harry Hamlin (Shares new pasta recipe)
- Rebecca Jarvis visits Green Garden Bakery in Minneapolis
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, August 14
- Rick Riordan (New Percy Jackson book and 20th anniversary)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Maryland
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, August 15
- Performance by Laufey
- What Fills Your Cup series visits Sepia Coffee in Detroit
- U.S. Open cookout with chef Josh Capon
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.