"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Camp Rock 3" and More to Appear Week of August 17th

The show also dives into all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, World Princess Week, Disney Legends, and welcomes Michael James Scott, Steve Way, Jack Carr and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 17-21. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 17-21

Monday, August 17 A New Class of Disney Legends with Ginger Zee D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with Ginger Zee and Lori Bergamotto Disney’s Princess Week with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 18 Performance from Michael James Scott Pierce Abernathy (Every Leaf, Every Stem) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 19 Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, and Casey Trotter (Camp Rock 3) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 20 Steve Way (Furious) Michael Grynbaum (Empire of the Elite) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 21 Jack Carr (Book recommendations) 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



