"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Camp Rock 3" and More to Appear Week of August 17th
The show also dives into all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, World Princess Week, Disney Legends, and welcomes Michael James Scott, Steve Way, Jack Carr and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 17-21. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 17-21
- Monday, August 17
- A New Class of Disney Legends with Ginger Zee
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with Ginger Zee and Lori Bergamotto
- Disney’s Princess Week with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 18
- Performance from Michael James Scott
- Pierce Abernathy (Every Leaf, Every Stem)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 19
- Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, and Casey Trotter (Camp Rock 3)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 20
- Steve Way (Furious)
- Michael Grynbaum (Empire of the Elite)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 21
- Jack Carr (Book recommendations)
- 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.