"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Camp Rock 3" and More to Appear Week of August 17th

The show also dives into all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, World Princess Week, Disney Legends, and welcomes Michael James Scott, Steve Way, Jack Carr and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 17-21. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 17-21

  • Monday, August 17
  • Tuesday, August 18
    • Performance from Michael James Scott
    • Pierce Abernathy (Every Leaf, Every Stem)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 19
    • Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, and Casey Trotter (Camp Rock 3)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 20
    • Steve Way (Furious)
    • Michael Grynbaum (Empire of the Elite)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 21
    • Jack Carr (Book recommendations)
    • 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.