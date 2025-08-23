"GMA3" Guest List: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and More to Appear Week of August 25th
The show also welcomes Sloane Stephens, The Nader Sisters, Chef Danny Freeman and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 25-29. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 25-28
- Monday, August 25
- Sloane Stephens discusses the U.S. Open
- Chef Danny Freeman (Danny Loves Pasta)
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, August 26
- The Nader Sisters (Love Thy Nader)
- ABC Secret Sales with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, August 27
- Dierks Bentley
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman (The Roses)
- Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, August 28
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Hampshire
- Shop GMA series with lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Friday, August 29
- Performance by Simple Plan
- Summer’s Best Bites: Casey Elsass (Labor Day party prep)
- Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
