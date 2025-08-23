"GMA3" Guest List: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and More to Appear Week of August 25th

The show also welcomes Sloane Stephens, The Nader Sisters, Chef Danny Freeman and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 25-29. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 25-28

Monday, August 25 Sloane Stephens discusses the U.S. Open Chef Danny Freeman ( Danny Loves Pasta ) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, August 26 The Nader Sisters ( Love Thy Nader ) ABC Secret Sales with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, August 27 Dierks Bentley Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman ( The Roses ) Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, August 28 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Shop GMA series with lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, August 29 Performance by Simple Plan Summer’s Best Bites: Casey Elsass (Labor Day party prep) Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program