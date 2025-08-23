"GMA3" Guest List: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and More to Appear Week of August 25th

The show also welcomes Sloane Stephens, The Nader Sisters, Chef Danny Freeman and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 25-29. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 25-28

  • Monday, August 25
    • Sloane Stephens discusses the U.S. Open
    • Chef Danny Freeman (Danny Loves Pasta)
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, August 26
    • The Nader Sisters (Love Thy Nader)
    • ABC Secret Sales with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, August 27
    • Dierks Bentley
    • Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman (The Roses)
    • Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, August 28
  • Friday, August 29
    • Performance by Simple Plan
    • Summer’s Best Bites: Casey Elsass (Labor Day party prep)
    • Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.