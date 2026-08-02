"GMA3" Guest List: Jasmin Savoy Brown, David Henrie, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd
Plus Jay Chandrasekhar, YEONJUN, Codie Sanchez, Andrea Gunning and Karoline Borega, and more join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 3-7. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 3-7
- Monday, August 3
- Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma)
- David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- GMA August Y.A. Book Club pick author
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 4
- Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3)
- Andrea Gunning and subject Karoline Borega (Betrayal: Dirty Secrets)
- National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 5
- Performance by YEONJUN
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 6
- Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 7
- Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.