"GMA3" Guest List: Jasmin Savoy Brown, David Henrie, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

Plus Jay Chandrasekhar, YEONJUN, Codie Sanchez, Andrea Gunning and Karoline Borega, and more join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 3-7. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 3-7

  • Monday, August 3
    • Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma)
    • David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
    • GMA August Y.A. Book Club pick author
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 4
    • Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3)
    • Andrea Gunning and subject Karoline Borega (Betrayal: Dirty Secrets
    • National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 5
    • Performance by YEONJUN
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 6
    • Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 7
    • Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.