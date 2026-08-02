"GMA3" Guest List: Jasmin Savoy Brown, David Henrie, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

Plus Jay Chandrasekhar, YEONJUN, Codie Sanchez, Andrea Gunning and Karoline Borega, and more join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 3-7. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 3-7

Monday, August 3 Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma) David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place) GMA August Y.A. Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 4 Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 3) Andrea Gunning and subject Karoline Borega (Betrayal: Dirty Secrets) National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Chefs Christina Tosi and Danielle Sepsy Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 5 Performance by YEONJUN ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 6 Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Parenting Awards Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 7 Codie Sanchez (Own, or Be Owned) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Tennessee Titans Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



