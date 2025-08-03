"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Wednesday" and More to Appear Week of August 4th
The show also welcomes Heidi Klum, Ralph Barbosa, I.V. Marie; plus a performance by Good Charlotte.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 4-8. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 4-8
- Monday, August 4
- WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida with Victor Oquendo
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, August 5
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, August 6
- Heidi Klum and Belania Daley (Project Runway)
- Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday (Wednesday)
- I. V. Marie (Immortal Consequences)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 7
- Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Massachusetts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, August 8
- Performance by Good Charlotte
- Ralph Barbosa (Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa)
- Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.