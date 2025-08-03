"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Wednesday" and More to Appear Week of August 4th

The show also welcomes Heidi Klum, Ralph Barbosa, I.V. Marie; plus a performance by Good Charlotte.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 4-8. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 4-8

Monday, August 4 WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida with Victor Oquendo Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, August 5 Catherine Zeta-Jones ( Wednesday ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, August 6 Heidi Klum and Belania Daley ( Project Runway ) Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday ( Wednesday ) I. V. Marie ( Immortal Consequences ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 7 Luis Guzmán ( Wednesday ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, August 8 Performance by Good Charlotte Ralph Barbosa ( Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa ) Steve Buscemi ( Wednesday ) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



