"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Wednesday" and More to Appear Week of August 4th

The show also welcomes Heidi Klum, Ralph Barbosa, I.V. Marie; plus a performance by Good Charlotte.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 4-8. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 4-8

  • Monday, August 4
    • WSVN reporters showcase Miami, Florida with Victor Oquendo
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, August 5
    • Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, August 6
    • Heidi Klum and Belania Daley (Project Runway)
    • Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday (Wednesday)
    • I. V. Marie (Immortal Consequences)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 7
  • Friday, August 8
    • Performance by Good Charlotte
    • Ralph Barbosa (Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa)
    • Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

