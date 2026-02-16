"GMA3" Guest List: Allison M. Alford, Melissa de la Cruz, and More to Appear Week of February 16th

Plus, Cameron Mathison of "General Hospital" sits in as co-host for this week's shows.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 16-20. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 16-20

Monday, February 16 Presidents Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, February 17 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 (General Hospital) Allison M. Alford with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis (Good Daughtering) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, February 18 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 19 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 Black History Month: Celebrating 50 Years of Go-Go Music 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Minnesota Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, February 20 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 GMA YA February Book Club pick author Melissa de la Cruz (Sibylline) The Miami Food and Wine Festival with Sam Champion Will Ganss visits the set of Scrubs Milly Almodovar shares time-saving products



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.