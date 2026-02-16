"GMA3" Guest List: Allison M. Alford, Melissa de la Cruz, and More to Appear Week of February 16th

Plus, Cameron Mathison of "General Hospital" sits in as co-host for this week's shows.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 16-20. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of February 16-20

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

  • Monday, February 16
    • Presidents Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, February 17
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 (General Hospital)
    • Allison M. Alford with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis (Good Daughtering)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, February 18
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, February 19
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
    • Black History Month: Celebrating 50 Years of Go-Go Music
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Minnesota
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, February 20
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
    • GMA YA February Book Club pick author Melissa de la Cruz (Sibylline)
    • The Miami Food and Wine Festival with Sam Champion
    • Will Ganss visits the set of Scrubs
    • Milly Almodovar shares time-saving products

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.