"GMA3" Guest List: Allison M. Alford, Melissa de la Cruz, and More to Appear Week of February 16th
Plus, Cameron Mathison of "General Hospital" sits in as co-host for this week's shows.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 16-20. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 16-20
- Monday, February 16
- Presidents Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, February 17
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 (General Hospital)
- Allison M. Alford with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis (Good Daughtering)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, February 18
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, February 19
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- Black History Month: Celebrating 50 Years of Go-Go Music
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Minnesota
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, February 20
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- GMA YA February Book Club pick author Melissa de la Cruz (Sibylline)
- The Miami Food and Wine Festival with Sam Champion
- Will Ganss visits the set of Scrubs
- Milly Almodovar shares time-saving products
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.