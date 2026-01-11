"GMA3" Guest List: Tyler James Williams, Erika Christensen, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

The show also welcomes Chef Jamie Oliver, Maury Povich, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of "High School Musical" with Kenny Ortega and Monique Coleman.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 12-16. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 12-16

Monday, January 12 Maury Povich (Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV) Kevin Huynh (InStyle fashion director; Best fitness gear for 2026) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, January 13 Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) Dr. Lucky Sekhon (The Lucky Egg) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 14 Kenny Ortega and Monique Coleman discuss the 20th anniversary of High School Musical Chef Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 15 Erika Christensen (Will Trent) Chef Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Florida Deals & Steals

Friday, January 16 Maya Feller (Dietitian) Kylie Sakaida (Nutritionist) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.