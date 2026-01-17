"GMA3" Guest List: Sir Ben Kingsley, Dr. Tara Narula, and More to Appear Week of January 19th

Plus, Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter, and Carlos Greer react to and discuss the 98th Oscars nominations.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 19-23. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 19-23

Monday, January 19 Sir Ben Kingsley (Wonder Man) Dr. Tara Narula (The Healing Power of Resilience) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, January 20 Olivia Hancock (Byrdie senior beauty editor) Dr. Tara Narula (The Healing Power of Resilience) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 21 Bela Gandhi (Relationship expert) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 22 98th Oscars® nominations reactions with Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter, and Carlos Greer Deals & Steals

Friday, January 23 Kahlana Barfield (Fashion and beauty expert) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Texas GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.