"GMA3" Guest List: Camilla Luddington, Malachi Kirby, and More, to Appear Week of January 5th

The show also welcomes Denyce Graves, Gabrielle Bernstein, Jenn Lueke and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 5-9. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 5-9

Monday, January 5 Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner) Gabrielle Bernstein ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, January 6 Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 7 Malachi Kirby (A Thousand Blows) Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 8 Denyce Graves (Opera singer) Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) Deals & Steals

Friday, January 9 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Michigan The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.