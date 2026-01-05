"GMA3" Guest List: Camilla Luddington, Malachi Kirby, and More, to Appear Week of January 5th

The show also welcomes Denyce Graves, Gabrielle Bernstein, Jenn Lueke and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 5-9. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 5-9

  • Monday, January 5
    • Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner)
    • Gabrielle Bernstein
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, January 6
    • Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals
  • Wednesday, January 7
    • Malachi Kirby (A Thousand Blows)
    • Deals & Steals
  • Thursday, January 8
  • Friday, January 9

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.