"GMA3" Guest List: Camilla Luddington, Malachi Kirby, and More, to Appear Week of January 5th
The show also welcomes Denyce Graves, Gabrielle Bernstein, Jenn Lueke and others
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 5-9. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 5-9
- Monday, January 5
- Jenn Lueke (Don’t Think About Dinner)
- Gabrielle Bernstein
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, January 6
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals
- Wednesday, January 7
- Malachi Kirby (A Thousand Blows)
- Deals & Steals
- Thursday, January 8
- Denyce Graves (Opera singer)
- Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Deals & Steals
- Friday, January 9
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Michigan
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.